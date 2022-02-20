France says Putin to hold talks with Ukraine and European group members on Monday | World

After more than an hour and a half of calling, the French government announced that the Russian president agreed to hold a trilateral conversation between Russia, Ukraine and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the meeting in question is scheduled to take place on Monday. The French government has not announced whether the event will take place in person or remotely.

1 of 1 Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron meet in Moscow on February 7, 2022 — Photo: Montage/g1 Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron meet in Moscow on February 7, 2022 — Photo: Montage/g1

According to reports, during the conversation, Putin and Macron agreed to do everything possible to prevent an escalation of tensions on Ukraine’s borders, reduce risks and preserve peace.