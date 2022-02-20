France says Putin to hold talks with Ukraine and European group members on Monday | World

After more than an hour and a half of calling, the French government announced that the Russian president agreed to hold a trilateral conversation between Russia, Ukraine and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the meeting in question is scheduled to take place on Monday. The French government has not announced whether the event will take place in person or remotely.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron meet in Moscow on February 7, 2022 — Photo: Montage/g1

According to reports, during the conversation, Putin and Macron agreed to do everything possible to prevent an escalation of tensions on Ukraine’s borders, reduce risks and preserve peace.

After speaking with the Russian government leader, Macron made another call. This time, on the phone with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine, the French head of state thanked him for his efforts in the fight against tension on the border. In response, Zelenskiy said he was willing to respect ceasefire orders, but that he wanted the other side to do the same.

