From Serejão to Arena Pantanal: travel back in time and see the stadiums that have hosted Atlético-MG x Flamengo | brazil super cup

Atlético-MG and Flamengo decide this Sunday the Supercopa do Brasil. The ball rolls at 16:00 (Brasília time) in Cuiabá. Arena Pantanal will join the list of stadiums that have hosted the national classic. In 1929, this journey of sets began in the extinct Antônio Carlos, the Lourdes stadium, Galo’s first home. Since then, there have been several stages, with many stars on the field and decisive games. Some of them are full of controversies.
Here the story began. The defunct Atlético stadium was the site of the first game between the clubs, on June 16, 1929, a few weeks after the inauguration. Friendly match won by Flamengo 3-2.
Former Presidente Antônio Carlos Stadium, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Mineirão Museum/ Collection of the Abílio Barreto Historical Museum
It received the first duel between the teams in Rio de Janeiro. It was on May 3, 1936, in another friendly. In total, four duels, with three flamengo victories and one athletican.
Laranjeiras Stadium — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC
Atlético-MG beat Flamengo in Gávea for the 1991 Brazilian
The stadium had Flamengo x Atlético on two occasions. In November 1949, a 1-1 draw in a friendly. In 1991, Galo won 3-1 for the Brazilian.
Bleachers of Gávea, at the headquarters of the Flamengo club — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
Flamengo and Atlético played at the old Botafogo stadium in 1951. Draw 3-3, in a friendly match.
Former General Severiano stadium — Photo: Reproduction
The defunct América-MG stadium also received alvinegro and rubro-negro. In 1951, there was a friendly that went 2-2.
Former Alameda Stadium, from América-MG — Photo: Reproduction website of América-MG
Atlético and Flamengo played in the old and new Independência. In the first meeting, in 1953, it was Rubro-Negro, 2 to 1.
Former Independence Stadium — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Mineiros and cariocas were invited to the inauguration of the Colatina stadium, in 1953. Vitória alvinegra by 1 to 0.
Justiniano de Melo e Silva, in Colatina — Photo: Sidney Magno Novo/Globoesporte.com
Baú do Esporte: remember the end of 1980 between Flamengo and Atlético-MG
In the 1950s, the Maracanã was created, the scene of numerous clashes between the clubs. The first match between the teams was in 1955: 4-0 for the Cariocas. In 1980, they decided the Brasileirão in the stadium, with teams full of stars. Flamengo won 3-2 and took the cup.
Maracanã Stadium — Photo: André Durão / GloboEsporte.com
Driven by the crowd, Atlético-MG turns and beats Flamengo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil
In the 1960s, Mineirão was created, another stadium full of stories between Atletica and Flamengo fans. In 1966, the first duel, with a 3-1 triumph. In 2014, an epic comeback by Atlético 4-1 in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil guaranteed the team in the decision, in which it would lift the cup.
Mineirão Stadium — Photo: Disclosure Mineirão
In 1981, the match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG for Libertadores ended after expulsions
The scene of the biggest controversy among clubs. In 1981, the Goiânia stadium was chosen for the tiebreaker game between the teams by Libertadores. Referee José Roberto Wright expelled five players from Galo. The match was ended due to lack of minimum number of athletes. The red-black got the spot.
Serra Dourada Stadium — Photo: Publicity
Flamengo wins Atlético-MG at Mané Garrincha in 2016
The Brasília stadium hosted three matches between Atlético and Flamengo. One of them before the renovation for the 2014 World Cup. Flamengo 1 to 0, in a friendly match. In 2013 and 2016, for the Brasileirão, new Flamengo victories by 3 to 0 and 2 to 0, respectively.
Mané Garrincha Stadium — Photo: Lucas Magalhães
In 2001, Atlético-MG beat Flamengo 2-1 for the Brazilian Championship
In Taguatinga, the clubs played in October 2001. Vitória do Galo by 2 to 1, for the Brasileiro.
Serejão Stadium; Mouth of the Alligator — Photo: Horlan Tavares/ Publicity
In 2004, a goalless draw at the Volta Redonda stadium, for the national championship.
Raulino de Oliveira Stadium — Photo: Yuri Melo
In 2004, Atlético-MG thrashed Flamengo for the Brasileirão
In Ipatinga, Atlético and Flamengo played a match in 2004. Galo thrashed by 6 to 1, a game valid for the Brazilian. It’s the biggest win of the match.
Ipatingão Stadium — Photo: Ipatinga City Hall/Disclosure
The Ilha do Governador stadium hosted the match in 2005. Vitória alvinegra by 2 to 1, also for the Brasileirão.
Luso-Brasileiro Stadium — Photo: André Durão/ GloboEsporte.com
The goals of Atlético-MG 1 x 1 Flamengo for the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2011
With Mineirão being renovated for the 2014 World Cup, Arena do Jacaré hosted several Atlético games. Two of them against Flamengo, for the Brazilian: a victory for Galo (2010) and a draw (2011).
Jacaré Arena — Photo: Publicity/Democrata de Sete Lagoas
Nilton Santos (Engenhão)
Flamengo’s goals 4 x 1 Atlético-MG for the 6th round of the Brasileirão 2011
In 2011, the stadium in Rio de Janeiro saw Flamengo thrashing 4-1. The following year, another red-black triumph, now 2-1. Both for the Brasileirão.
Nilton Santos Stadium — Photo: Disclosure
Arena Pantanal — Photo: Publicity/Cuiabá
It will be the stage of the decision of the Supercopa do Brasil between Atlético and Flamengo this Sunday from 16h.
* Research sources: O Canto do Galo, Galodigital, Biblioteca Nacional, O Globo.