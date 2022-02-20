Gain up to 13 years of life with dietary changes

“You are what you eat”, is what a famous phrase said by several anonymous people and celebrities. The fact is that food is directly related to quality of life and individual well-being. Research from the University of Bergen in Norway found that daily dietary changes can make a person live up to 13 years longer.

Scientists have found that switching from meals rich in red meats, sugars and processed products to grains and vegetables would be good for your health. The result surprised many people, as it indicated that small changes can lead to more longevity for people. The extra lifespan also depends on the age at which the change was applied.

Diet change can add up to 13 years to life

A young adult American, for example, can benefit from 13 years more to enjoy the sunset throughout their lives. A woman in her 30s would earn up to 10.7 years more. People in their 40s would have 11.7 years of life expectancy, plus a change in diet. Meanwhile, the elderly get almost 3 and a half years longer than they would live.

It is worth noting that it is not only the lifespan that is prolonged, but the quality of life also improves considerably. In other words, it’s not just about living longer, but living much longer and much better than today. 13 years is almost 4,745 more days to do whatever you want. Even if the person has an advanced age, with the dietary change, there would be almost 1,300 days to enjoy life.

Change doesn’t have to be drastic to work.

Still according to the research data, the person doesn’t even need to make a drastic change. Just reduce the amount of other “harmful” foods and increase the consumption of grains, fibers, vegetables, leaves, etc. The consumption of saturated fat, sugar and processed foods is what needs to be reduced quickly.