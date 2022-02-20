Galaxy A52 5G vs Moto G 5G Plus: Compare 5G Cell Phones | Cell phone

The Galaxy A52 5G and the Moto G 5G Plus are intermediate cell phones that stand out for the 5G internet, an indication that they are ready for the future of telephony in Brazil. Both the Samsung and Motorola smartphones have a strong battery for two days, a quad camera and 128 GB of storage. They differ in processor and screen, as you will see in the data sheet comparison below.

Initially sold for R$3,499 a year ago, the Galaxy A52 5G is currently offered for values ​​from R$2,460 on the Amazon website, a drop of more than R$1,000. The Moto G 5G Plus arrived for BRL 2,999 in October 2020, but can be found in e-commerce for BRL 2,159.

The Galaxy A52 5G’s screen specifications involve a 6.5-inch panel, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a density of 407 ppi. The Moto G 5G Plus display is slightly larger, at 6.7 inches. It features Full HD+ resolution (2520 x 1080 pixels), 409 ppi density and 21:9 aspect ratio, the same as cinema screens.

The Moto G 5G Plus has an LCD panel that supports HDR10 technology. The A52 5G comes with Super AMOLED, which provides more vibrant colors with low power consumption, and HDR10+, which brings even more brightness and contrast.

Another highlight of the Samsung phone is the 120 Hz screen, a feature that helps to make effects more fluid and increases the graphics quality in games. Motorola’s rival only reaches 90 Hz, and should have less fluidity.

Both are built in plastic body. However, the A52 5G has Gorilla Glass 5 protection against drops and scratches, IP67 certification against water and dust, and Dolby Atmos support to enhance stereo sound. The Moto G 5G Plus is only splash resistant.

The Motorola smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the side, a dedicated Google Assistant button and a dual front camera in the left corner of the screen. Samsung’s phone houses headphone jacks (P2 port), USB-C port, microphone and speaker. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the screen and the front camera is housed in a hole in the center. It is also worth noting that the Galaxy is 9% lighter than its rival – 189g against 207g.

Both have a slot for two chips (dual SIM). The Galaxy A52 5G is available in black, blue, violet or white, while the Moto G 5G Plus comes in Ocean Blue and Prism Lilac versions.

Both phones have a quad camera. The Galaxy A52 5G’s photographic set has a main lens, an ultrawide lens, a macro lens for close-up shots and a depth sensor, which helps with images with a blurred background. In addition, it has optical stabilizer, panoramic mode, two zoom modes, HDR system and slow motion mode, which reaches 240 fps (frames per second).

The Galaxy A52 5G set looks like this:

64 MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

5 MP macro (f/2.4)

5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

The big difference between the sensors of the two phones is the Motorola’s main camera, 48 MP compared to the 64 MP of the Samsung model. On the other hand, the ultra-wide lens of the Moto G 5G Plus has a wider angle of 118˚ for capturing wider images. Another highlight is the Quad Pixel feature, which groups four pixels into one for brighter, higher quality photos.

The Motorola phone also has night mode, portrait mode, HDR system, auto focus and dual LED flash. One downside is that video stabilization is digital, which tends to perform worse than optical. Its arrangement is arranged as follows:

48 MP main sensor (f/1.7)

8MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

5 MP macro (f/2.4)

2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

The front camera of the Galaxy A52 5G is 32 MP (f/2.2). The Moto G 5G Plus debuts a novelty: for the first time, Motorola brings a dual front camera, consisting of a main lens with 16 MP (f/2.0) and an ultra wide lens with 8 MP (f/2.2). The idea is to provide capture of wider angles so that the user can record selfies with more people, for example. Both shoot in 4K at 30 fps (frames per second).

performance and storage

The Galaxy A52 5G uses the Snapdragon 750G processor (Qualcomm), which promises great gaming performance. The chip is an octa-core up to 2.2 GHz, that is, it has eight cores to perform more simultaneous tasks without overloading the device. The RAM memory is 6 GB and the GPU is Adreno 619. To top it off, the phone comes with Game Booster software, which helps to optimize battery, memory and temperature during games.

Already the Moto G 5G Plus brings by Snapdragon 765 (Qualcomm), another octa-core with a core of 2.3 GHz, one of 2.2 GHz and six of 1.8 GHz. In practice, this represents higher execution speed of the tasks. In addition, the chipset is 7 nanometers against the 8 nanometers of the rival Samsung. The lower this number, the more efficient the device tends to be. Another positive point is the 8 GB RAM and the Adreno 620 GPU, which is more modern.

An important highlight of the devices is the presence of 5G technology, which promises speeds up to 50 times faster. It is worth remembering that, at the moment, the devices work on 5G DSS, a faster connection than 4G, but lower than the 5G expected for the coming months.

Both offer 128GB of storage, which may be insufficient for those who keep a lot of videos and documents. However, they can expand the data space via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The Moto G 5G Plus battery is the toughest. The 5,000 mAh component should be enough for up to two days away from outlets, according to Motorola. The device is sold with a 20W charger in the box.

The Galaxy A52 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery, with a promise of 32 hours of phone calls, 15 hours of internet browsing and 20 hours of video playback, according to the manufacturer. The device supports 25W fast charging, with a promise to fill 50% of the battery in 30 minutes, and is sold with a 15W charger in the box.

Android version and extra features

The Moto G 5G Plus left the factory with Android 10 and received the update to Android 11 in the last year. However, as recently announced, the device should not receive more updates, including Android 12. This is a cold shower for customers who want the newest features and security packages, which are becoming increasingly important.

Android 12 promises optimizations in terms of security and privacy and more customization of features such as icons, widgets and menus. In other words, the Motorola device may be more susceptible to security breaches than the rival model.

The Galaxy A52 5G leaves the factory with Android 11 and One UI 3.1, Samsung’s own interface that allows you to customize some system features. The phone should receive Android 12 in March this year.

Both feature features such as fingerprint scanner, P2 headphone output, USB-C port, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and NFC connectivity for contactless payments via Samsung Pay or Google Pay. Other aspects in common are the presence of GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope. The A52 5G has Bluetooth 5.0 while the Moto G 5G Plus version is 5.1.

Galaxy A52 5G and Moto G 5G Plus hit the market for R$3,499 and R$2,999, respectively. However, they can already be found for values ​​well below the initial. The A52 5G can be found for values ​​from R$ 2,460. The Motorola phone, on the other hand, is traded in online retail for R$2,160.

Galaxy A52 5G vs Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Galaxy A52 5G Moto G 5G Plus Launch April 2021 October 2020 launch price BRL 3,499 BRL 2,999 Current price from BRL 2,460 from BRL 2,160 Screen 6.5 inches 6.7 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) screen panel Super AMOLED LCD Processor Snapdragon 750G (octa-core up to 2.2 GHz) Snapdragon 765 (octa-core up to 2.3 GHz) RAM memory 6 GB 8 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Memory card microSD up to 1 TB microSD up to 1 TB main camera 64 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide, 5 MP macro and 5 MP depth sensor 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor Frontal camera 32 MP two, 16 and 8 MP Operational system Android 11 + OneUI 3.1 android 10 Drums 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm; 189 grams 168.3 x 74 x 9.7 mm; 207 g Colors black, blue, violet or white Ocean Blue and Prism Lilac

