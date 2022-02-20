GHC organizes Public Contest for the creation of a reserve register

The contest is aimed at filling positions at fundamental, medium, technical and higher levels.

Grupo Hospitalar Conceição (GHC), which comprises Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceição SA and its subsidiaries, announced the holding of a new Public Tender for the formation of a reserve register.

Vacancies are organized according to the following education levels:

Fundamental level: Nutrition Attendant; General Assistant;

Nutrition Attendant; General Assistant; Complete Middle Level: Pharmacy Assistant; Laboratory Assistant; Histopathology Technician;

Pharmacy Assistant; Laboratory Assistant; Histopathology Technician; Full technical level: Nursing Technician (Neonatal Intensivist); Nutrition Technician; Radiology technician;

Nursing Technician (Neonatal Intensivist); Nutrition Technician; Radiology technician; Full upper level: Support analyst; Architect; Nurse (Hemotherapy); Nurse (Worker’s Health); Nurse (Public Health); Engineer (Production Engineering); Engineer (Work Safety); Physician (Anesthesiology); Physician (Cardiology); Physician (Thoracic Surgery); Physician (Medical Clinic); Physician (Echocardiography); Physician (Mammography); Doctor (Family and Community Medicine); Physician (Adolescent Medicine); Physician (Neonatology); Physician (Neurosurgery – Spine); Physician (Neurosurgery – Vascular); Physician (Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition); Doctor (Ophthalmology – Strabismus); Physician (Otorhinolaryngology Otology/ Otoneurosurgery); Physician (Pediatrics); Physician (Child and Adolescent Psychiatry); and Physician (Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging).

The positions have workloads of 120 to 220 hours per month, with remuneration ranging from R$ 1,591.20 to R$ 22,118.80.

Within the total number of functions, there are exclusive vacancies for candidates who fit the items specified in the public notice.

Procedures for participation:

Enrollment will be carried out exclusively via the internet, through the website of the Fundatecin the period of February 17 until 5 pm on March 18, 2022. It is worth mentioning that the registration fee will range from R$ 39.90 to R$ 99.90, however, the exemption can be requested until February 24, 2022.

The selection will be through a theoretical-objective test, scheduled for the day April 24, 2022, with 36 to 40 questions covering knowledge of the Portuguese language, public health policies, specific knowledge, in addition to IT issues only for secondary and elementary levels.

The Public Tender will be valid for two years, counting from the publication of the respective final results in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), and may be extended once, for an equal period, by decision of the Board of Directors of Grupo Hospitalar Conceição.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete public notice on our website.