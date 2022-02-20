Gold is the commodity with the best potential today to operate geopolitical risk, says Legacy manager

Gold is the best option at the moment for investors looking to expose themselves to commodities in the face of international tension between Russia and Ukraine, according to Ricardo Kazan, partner and commodities manager at Legacy Capital. “It’s the commodity that has shown itself to have the best potential,” he highlighted in episode 133 of Thursday’s Stock Pickers (17) – watch it in full above.

With a scenario of shortages in practically all types of commodities, a possible conflict between Russians and Ukrainians should directly affect the production and prices of diverse assets such as oil, gas, gold, palladium, among others. Given the importance that Russia has for these commodities, the expectation is for more inflation. Alone, it is worth noting, Russia produces about 10% of the world’s gold.

With the geopolitical conflict, gold would be a “safe haven” for investors. “We are already in an inflated scenario due to the stimuli that were made after the pandemic. But this crisis [Rússia-Ucrânia] it is very inflationary”, points out the manager of Legacy Capital.

With this view, the asset manager’s fund reduced its exposure to oil and, within commodities, expanded its position in gold. “In this current geopolitical scenario, I don’t think oil is the best commodity today,” says Kazan.

The manager also weighs the potential for volatility. “Oil has a much higher volatility than gold. A 20% rise in oil is relevant. For gold, an increase of 5 to 10%, in turn, is already very relevant, because it is a commodity that moves less”, in addition to having high liquidity, accounting for about US$ 100 billion per day of negotiation.

Oil can reach “unimaginable prices”, but there is a “hope” factor

With regard to oil, Kazan highlights as bullish factors the drops in inventories around the world and also the influence of the possible conflict in the price of the commodity. However, there is hope in the air for oil, anchored in a possible agreement between Iran and the United States, which could lead to a slowdown in prices, which reinforces its lower exposure to the commodity.

This is because of expectations that there will be an agreement between the United States and Iran, in order to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear pact. If negotiations go ahead, the reintroduction of limits on the country’s atomic activities would be reinstated in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, including oil exports. With the expectation of more Iranian supply, the price of the commodity may cool down.

Today there is a world production of around 100 million barrels a day. Iran, alone, can put in another 1 million barrels a day – which would already help to cool the price of oil and mitigate accelerated increases.

Ricardo Kazan points out that the drop in oil inventories has been falling by around 10 million a week in the US since last year. Iran has a stockpile of between 50 and 80 million barrels.

Thus, even in a scenario of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, if there is a US-Iran agreement, the Legacy partner believes that the price of oil tends to decelerate. However, otherwise, the commodity can be traded at “unimaginable prices”, according to him, reaching around US$ 120 or even US$ 150 a barrel. This Friday (18) the value of a barrel of Brent type is around US$ 93.

Oliver Stuenkel, professor of International Relations at FGV, who also participated in the Stock Pickers, explains that an agreement was negotiated that allowed these countries to monitor the Iranian nuclear program. In return, Russia could participate in the global economy and the US would reduce sanctions on Iran.

But in 2018, the US pulled out of the deal, which was a geopolitical legacy of the Barack Obama administration. Now, the current president, Joe Biden, has returned to open the negotiating table with the Iranians. According to Stuenkel, the negotiation is going well, but Iran’s new government is ultranationalist, and needs to present a possible agreement with the US to its people as a victory.

“The most likely scenario is a deal, but it could take a few weeks. And if we have a worsening in the crisis with Russia, together with the uncertainty with Iran, it will have a big impact”, predicts the professor.

Given this scenario, as many commodities are out of stock, such as oil, and there is growing demand, Kazan says that there may be reflections on various assets, such as oil, ore, gas, aluminum and copper.

Possible Russia-Ukraine war could bring impacts to Brazil

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine tension, despite the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Crimea region last Wednesday (16), the negative mood is far from over, in Stuenkel’s view. According to him, there is no permanent solution and the market should keep an eye on it.

He sees three scenarios that could play out in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to the professor, Russian President Vladimir Putin should present some victory to the electorate after the withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian region. For that, he believes that there could be a Russian invasion of Ukrainian territories already occupied by pro-Russian rebels. “This is the scenario that we consider most likely. Because that would be a political victory for him (Putin), but NATO would not be in the answer as Ukraine no longer controlled the region,” he highlights.

Two other, more unlikely scenarios consist of larger wars. The first is a Russian invasion of half of Ukraine. Or even the complete invasion of the territory. “I consider this unlikely, because the great powers have bad experiences with occupations”, he points out. However, if that happens, it opens the way for another problem: a wave of refugees. According to Oliver Stuenkel, the war could lead from 1 to 5 million Ukrainians to leave the country for Poland and Germany.

For Brazil, he points out that the country would suffer, like the rest of the world, with the global increase in energy prices. War would be “good” for countries that export energy, like Russia.

“The hypothesis is that this will serve to raise inflation. There is a great fear, because with nuclear powers involved, you have impacts in all areas. The cost of energy ends up impacting everything. Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of oil, gas, aluminum, fertilizers and wheat. This tends to cause a very complicated macroeconomic situation for Brazil”, points out the professor.

