Government authorizes investment of R$ 150 million for emergency works in Petrópolis | Rio de Janeiro

Teresa Street will receive containment worksMarco Pereira
Published 02/19/2022 14:17 | Updated 02/19/2022 14:18
“We need to rebuild the city, but mainly, prevent more tragedies from happening. We have already identified critical points, with great risks of new disasters and we need to accelerate”, said governor Cláudio Castro.
The areas in greatest need at the moment are: Rua 24 de Maio, with containment and earthmoving works; on the Washington Luiz Highway, the channel bank will be restrained and a bridge will be repaved; at Praça Conde D’eu, technicians identified the need for containment, drainage and recovery of roads.
The Secretary of Infrastructure and Works explains that the objective is to make the resources arrive as quickly as possible. “We have been here for three days and we know the difficulty of each resident, but we need to move forward. We have already detected the first areas of risk and we will speed up so that these resources reach the most needy places immediately. prepare the first projects and start these works as soon as possible”, highlighted Lemos.
Expanded machinery and reinforcement of the team
Altogether, more than 200 pieces of equipment are used in the operation: 45 backhoe loaders, 8 hydraulic excavators, 58 trucks, 37 pickup trucks, 25 water trucks, 14 vacaals, 8 bobcats, 5 munks, 3 single boards, 10 heavy boards and six vans.
The equipment is being used mainly in the most affected areas such as: Estrada da Saudade, Vitória Community, Batailard, Vila Felipe, Coronel Veiga, S Curve, Historic Center, Correias, Castelândia, Morin de Baixo, Morin de Cima, Alfredo Batista , Rua Teresa (at number 608), Rua Flávio Cavalcanti, Rua Maximiano Neuman.