Government authorizes investment of R$ 150 million for emergency works in Petrópolis | Rio de Janeiro

Teresa Street will receive containment worksMarco Pereira

Published 02/19/2022 14:17 | Updated 02/19/2022 14:18

Rio – Governor Cláudio Castro confirmed, this Friday, together with the Secretary of Infrastructure and Works, Max Lemos, Max Lemos, that the State of Rio will an investment of R$ 150 million in emergency works in Petrópolis, in the mountain region. The decision came after a meeting at the headquarters of the 15th Group of the Fire Department, in the imperial city. According to a technical survey by Seinfra, five areas are priority areas to receive the first interventions after the rains that caused tragedy last Tuesday. So far, the tragedy in the city leaves 137 people dead and more than 200 missing.

“We need to rebuild the city, but mainly, prevent more tragedies from happening. We have already identified critical points, with great risks of new disasters and we need to accelerate”, said governor Cláudio Castro.

The areas in greatest need at the moment are: Rua 24 de Maio, with containment and earthmoving works; on the Washington Luiz Highway, the channel bank will be restrained and a bridge will be repaved; at Praça Conde D’eu, technicians identified the need for containment, drainage and recovery of roads.

Also part of the list are the repairs on Rua Teresa, works to contain slopes, and on the Extravasor do Palatinate Tunnel, whose gallery was breached, partially blocking some roads. The Secretary of Infrastructure and Works explains that the objective is to make the resources arrive as quickly as possible. “We have been here for three days and we know the difficulty of each resident, but we need to move forward. We have already detected the first areas of risk and we will speed up so that these resources reach the most needy places immediately. prepare the first projects and start these works as soon as possible”, highlighted Lemos. Expanded machinery and reinforcement of the team