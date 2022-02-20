Grêmio scores goals, and runs over São Luiz-RS in Roger’s debut

Grêmio’s first game under Roger Machado’s command was a victory. With a rout. And with the right to goals. The best possible debut for the coach, hired on Monday, was today (19), against São Luiz-RS. With the score of 4 to 0, the Grêmio team still regains the leadership of the Gaucho Championship.

Diego Souza opened the scoring, Rildo extended it in the first half. In the final stage, Nicolas and Janderson, from a penalty, increased the score.

Grêmio reaches 17 points and returns to being first in Gauchão. The lead still depends on the game of Ypiranga, who visits Brasil-PEL on Sunday. In case of stumbling by the Erechim club, the return to the top of the table will be confirmed.

In the next round, Grêmio visits Internacional in the first Gre-Nal of the year. The classic takes place on Saturday (26), at 19:00 (Brasilia time). On the same day, a little earlier, São Luiz-RS receives São José-RS.

Who did well: Gabriel Silva and Bitello

The two new faces in the starting lineup made a big difference. Bitello and Gabriel Silva came to play in line, as two midfielders – just ahead of Villasanti. With them, Grêmio had another rhythm. Dynamics. And put pressure on São Luiz. In addition to distributing vertical passes.

Who let down: Orejuela

Right side was exposed, it is true, in more than one phase of the game. But throughout the match he showed problems to help the defence. And in the attack, he was discreet.

Roger back electric

Roger Machado’s abstinence may help to explain the coach’s behavior at the beginning of the game. Without being on the edge of the lawn since August, when he left Fluminense, the coach appeared electric. Participatory to the fullest. The version full of enthusiasm can also be justified by the short preparation time for the game. Roger and the cast had only one field practice before the debut.

Gremio presses and pleases

Whoever liked it was not even the author of the text. The team itself left satisfied, still in the first.

“We had a little bit of preciosity at some point, but overall it’s very good”, analyzed Diego Souza, scorer of the game’s first goal.

The striker’s word sums up Grêmio’s performance, which had a lighter team. Offensive. And that pressured the opponent from possession and exploring the center of the field. From the sides, the attack sought superiority. As a result, there was broad dominance.

São Luiz does not escape and takes a rout

The Ijuí team tried to resist, based on the chemistry of a team that repeated the same defense in six state games. But it did not. In the beginning of the second half, Grêmio kept the rhythm, created chances and extended. In attack, São Luiz came close to creating the best chances from set pieces. Very little.

Referee expels, but later changes his mind

Gauchão does not have VAR, but an arbitration decision was reviewed. After scoring a penalty on Janderson, referee Anderson da Silva Farias sent off William Goiano. Before the charge, however, the defender was called back. The referee reviewed the decision after talking to the fourth referee. Goiano was picked up in the locker room.

“I was already taking off my boots and the assistant called me. ‘Come back, come back!’ and I replied “how??”. When I entered, he gave yellow. I didn’t understand anything, but anyway”, said William Goiano to Premiere, after the game.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 4 X 0 SÃO LUIZ-RS

Date and time: 02/19/2022 (Saturday), at 16:30 (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Anderson da Silveira Farias

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Cassio Pires Dornelles

Yellow cards: Janderson (GRE); Mane (SLZ)

Goals: Diego Souza, 10 minutes into the first half; Rildo, 35 minutes into the first half (GRE)

BOARD: Brenno; Orejuela, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti (Victor Bobsin), Bitello (Lucas Silva), Gabriel Silva, Janderson (Vini Paulista), Rildo (Elias); Diego Souza (Diego Churin)

Coach: Roger Machado

SÃO LUIZ-RS: Renan Rocha; Lucas Carvalho, Rodrigo Milanez, Willian Goiano and Márcio Goiano; Régis (Capa), Paulinho Santos, Jeferson Prill, Jean Dias (Taiberson), Ariel Marques (Jonatan Ribeiro), Juba (Paulinho Simionato)

Coach: Paulo Henrique Marques