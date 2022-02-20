Grêmio thrashes São Luiz in Roger Machado’s debut

Grêmio started the game with changes promoted by Roger Machado. Right away they had an effect, because Bitello, who was promoted to starter, put it to Janderson, at 8 minutes, who hit hard and forced the opposing goalkeeper to defend.

However, in the next minute, Diego Souza received from Janderson and only hit for cover to open the scoring. The tricolor continued to dominate the game, until in the 23rd minute it arrived strong again.

Rildo received a good pass, pulled it to the middle and hit close to the goal. However, it didn’t take long for the second goal to happen. In the 35th minute, Rildo made a good move on the right, entered the area through two defenders and scored a great goal.

For the second stage, Roger exchanged Diego Souza for Churín. But Grêmio’s third goal came early in the second half. In a counterattack led by Gabriel Silva, Nicolas received a beautiful ball and only took it from the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

In the 22nd minute, Roger exchanged Rildo for Elias Manoel. The exchange was good for the team, Elias released Janderson, in the 28th minute, the striker was brought down in the area and the referee gave a penalty.

Janderson himself went for the charge and made it 4 to 0 for the tricolor. Then, two more changes were made, Janderson and Bitello left, Vini Paulista and Lucas Silva entered. Finally, Villasanti was replaced in the 38th minute by Bobsin.

After all these changes, Grêmio slowed down. But he kept the game under control, making the game end: Grêmio 4 x 0 São Luiz.

