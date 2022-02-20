Guto Ferreira admits Fortaleza ahead of Bahia and analyzes cast: “We need several pieces” | Bahia

Bahia couldn’t face Fortaleza and lost the game by 3 to 1, on Saturday afternoon, for the 6th round of the Northeast Cup. The Tricolor left behind after just three minutes with a goal by Romero and then saw the opponent expand with Moisés. At the beginning of the second half, Rodallega scored, but it wasn’t enough for the team’s reaction, which still conceded one more goal at the end, from Depietri.

At the press conference after the match, Guto admitted that Fortaleza is at one point ahead of Bahia. The coach, however, cited game statistics and pointed out that the Bahian team showed virtues in the match at Castelão.

– We took a team going to play the Libertadores and it was set up for that. They lost David, the main strength player, and brought in two to replace. We need to be humble and sincere, our group is, at the moment, below theirs. Today they played with all the starters. We played a 52% ball game, we had more possession. Corners was 5 to 5. Tackles they were superior. We had a great advance on the right passes. With 87%. The team average last year was 82%. We did that in a game against Fortaleza, which is in a good moment and is well structured. We had problems, but also many successes. We go out playing, we build the beginning, middle and end of play. We scored on a well-crafted play. Crossing by Matheus Bahia and another goal by Rodallega. There were a lot of positive things in a very difficult game. We know that Bahia has to evolve a lot, but that goes through the process. We need to be patient to find the pieces that will add value to the group.

– I think that in relation to the Northeast Cup, we have to evolve a lot. We play against an opponent who is in front of us. Now this opponent up front will play in other competitions, so we’ll see how he gets there in the end. If he’s going to be tired, if he’s going to rotate players. So we need to seek to classify and then compete against these teams – completes the coach of Bahia.

Guto Ferreira also explained the changes in the starting lineup, such as the entry of Rezende, Mugni and Ronaldo in the places of Willian Maranhão, Daniel and Raí. According to him, the exchanges took place for physical reasons.

– Couldn’t repeat the fourth team so as not to put the players at risk. We were at a disadvantage and several players were very worn out. Willian Maranhão is still in a growth phase, Raí he ended up very tired. It’s not just play and rest, players also need to train to evolve. we are looking for it

Guto also acknowledged that Bahia, which still doesn’t have a football director, needs to hire other players.

– We need several pieces. We can’t just hit that key. Within what we have been working on, we can build a lot. Daniel has taken important passes. But we need to have players who get the most cerebral pass to add value to the group. But we have players who will be of paramount importance to our campaign.

With the result, Bahia remained in 4th place in Group B, with seven points, but could lose the position at the end of the round. Tricolor has one more commitment for the Northeast Cup next Thursday. At Arena Fonte Nova, Guto Ferreira’s team receives Sampaio Corrêa, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in a late game of the first round.

See other excerpts from the press conference:

– More than ever we have to be patient. The project is not just about hiring and getting it right. There is work in between, financial involvement to get players who will thicken the broth of this group, which is a good group. More than ever, we have to keep believing and working. The result doesn’t say things that happened in the game.

Cast analysis

– With this cast, we work to get the best possible and lay the foundation for the pieces that will come. And then do a good Serie B and go back to Serie A.

Jonathan’s absence

– He said he has difficulty in the beginning to deliver the best result. And Borel is doing well, he entered well. So it’s stronger. When he (Jonathan) shows in training that he’s better than André or Borel, he’ll come back. This he will show in training.