Haojue NK 150: meet new trail bike that comes to fight with Bros and Crosser – 02/20/2022

Haojue NK 150 will have injected engine and disc brake with ABS system at the front Image: Disclosure

The new Haojue NK 150 follows the same “urban trail” recipe as the Bros 160 and Crosser 150. After all, the model has a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Unlike the “thoroughbred” trail bikes that use 21″ rims at the front.

Even the design of the NK 150, with its small rounded headlight fairing and high fender, is reminiscent of old Bros. The model, however, uses disc brakes only on the front wheel, with the drum behind. According to sources linked to JTZ Motos, the NK 150 assembled in Brazil should have an ABS brake system at the front – like the Yamaha Crosser.

The motorization is known to Brazilians. The trail must use the same 149 cm³ single-cylinder engine, which already equips the street DK 150S FI. Powered by electronic injection, it produces 12.3 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 1.24 kgf.m of torque at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox has five speeds.

The suspension is telescopic fork type at the front and monoshock at the rear. The weight of the assembly in running order is 139 kg. And the seat is 839 mm off the ground.

The new NK 150 trail lags behind Bros and Crosser in performance and also in terms of brakes, as the Honda and Yamaha models have a disc at the rear.

Therefore, to grab a market share from the well-known Japanese trails, the NK 150 will need to be competitively priced. Currently, the Honda NXR 160 Bros has a suggested price of R$ 15,330 and uses combined brakes, while the XTZ 150 Crosser is sold from R$ 16,190, but has ABS on the front wheel.