Helicopter crashes next to beachgoers on Miami Beach; watch video

Abhishek Pratap 36 seconds ago News Comments Off on Helicopter crashes next to beachgoers on Miami Beach; watch video 0 Views

Recording released by local police shows that the propellers continue to spin after the fall; passengers were taken to a hospital and are ‘stable’

Playback / Twitter @MiamiBeachPDVideos show the moment the aircraft loses altitude and falls into the water

One helicopter fell a few meters from bathers on a beach of Miami Beachin Florida, in U.S. The accident happened this Saturday, the 19th. Videos shared on social networks show the moment the aircraft loses altitude and falls into the water, a short distance from the place where dozens of people were. In a recording released by the Miami Beach Police, it is possible to see that the helicopter’s blades continue to rotate after the fall. According to the corporation, two passengers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are “stable”. A third occupant of the aircraft would not have been injured. The beach area, which is near 10th Street, has been closed off by local authorities until an investigation by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is completed.

*With EFE

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

prediction and prediction for the classic for the Campeonato Paulista

Paulistão Santos and São Paulo face each other this Sunday (20), at Vila Belmiro, at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved