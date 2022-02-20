Help Vincius: boy needs R$ 650,000 to beat brain tumor

Vincius before and after developing cancer (photo: Alessandra Brando Souza e Lima/Personal archive)

The family of a 15-year-old boy asks for help. Diagnosed at age 10 with a very serious brain tumor, teenager Vincius Brando Souza Lima needs a single treatment to save himself. The procedure, however, is carried out outside Brazil and costs R$ 650 thousand.

If that challenge wasn’t enough, Vincius still had to face 90 days in hospital after contracting COVID-19 – and he was only saved thanks to ECMO (Extracorporeal Oxygen Membrane): a type of respiratory physiotherapy that works like a kind of artificial heart and lung.

the beginning

It all started with a suspicion of flu, at Christmas 2016. However, the boy did not show improvement and they decided to take him to the hospital. The doctor gave the diagnosis of sinusitis, but the prescribed antibiotic had no effect. Some time later, Vincius’s neck began to bend.

The boy then returned to the hospital, where the pediatrician who was on duty ruled out sinusitis and ordered a CT scan, diagnosing the tumor. Since 2017, Vincius has already undergone three surgeries for the removal.

COVID-19

He underwent radiation and chemotherapy and in 2021 tested positive for COVID-19. He was in a serious condition, was hospitalized for 90 days and had to undergo treatment with artificial lung (ECMO).

Recently, in one of the control MRIs, it was discovered that the tumor has grown back and the risks of further surgery are very high. The family was instructed to use a treatment with protons, but this treatment only exists outside Brazil and can cost more than R$ 1 million. In a hospital in Madrid, the family managed to obtain a budget of R$ 650,000.

Out and optimism

“He tries to deal with the situation as best he can, knowing that this will all pass and that he will be fine. He’s been through worse. COVID was a situation that almost took him. If it wasn’t for the use of ECMO ( Extracorporeal Oxygen Membrane), he would not have survived”, says Alessandra Brando Souza e Lima/Personal file, mother of Vincius.

“So we really believe in this treatment that we are trying to do now, this tumor will not come back. He will be cured. We are totally convinced that he will be fine”, concludes Alessandra.

Euphoria in the middle of a fight

Vincius fulfills dream of meeting Atletico’s idols (photo: Alessandra Brando Souza e Lima/Personal archive)

Last Tuesday night (2/15), in the match between Atltico and Athletic, Vincius managed to make a dream come true. A passionate athlete, the little boy had the opportunity to meet the team’s idol in person: the Hulk. The emotional encounter was recorded by the family.

Lets help?

Vincius’ family has so far managed to raise R$200,000 to perform the treatment that promises to save the 15-year-old’s life. Anyone can help, with whatever amount they can. Just click here to access the online kitty.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci