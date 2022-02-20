‘He’s a shit’ · TV News

Larissa Tomásia lost patience with Arthur Aguiar after being chosen for the punishment of the monster at BBB 22. In the early hours of Sunday (20), the influencer said that the actor could have chosen Jade Picon for the dynamic, but he did not have the courage. “He’s a shit”, fired the sister.

While another party was going on in reality, the newcomer from the glass house analyzed the victory of the member of the Camarote in the Prova do Anjo of the week. The Pernambuco native highlighted that Arthur had other options in his sights and mentioned the names of Jessilane Alves, Vinicius Fernandes and Eliezer Netto.

“He had Jessi, Vyni, Eli to put on. He went to me because we live with Jade, his whole problem is with Jade. Then he went to the people around her. See, since I got here, I’ve never had any problems with him. If I don’t go to the wall, let him get ready, see? I totally took my focus off Gustavo [Marsengo]”, warned Larissa.

Nervous, the influencer accused her opponent: “For me, he’s a shit. He doesn’t have the courage to go directly with his rival”.

Before closing the matter, the participant even raised the possibility of Arthur putting her in the crosshairs during the next wall formation. “This is cowardice, it’s playing dirty, it’s cowardice. I’m not saying he’s going to vote for me, but if he makes the boys head so they vote for me, that’s cowardice, it’s not having the courage”, added the member of the Popcorn group.

