Horizon Forbidden West: Remember Zero Dawn and Get Getting Started | Games

Horizon Forbidden: West was released this Friday (18) exclusively for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5). Developed by Guerrilla Games, the game is a continuation of Horizon: Zero Dawn, released in 2017. The sequel will continue the story of Aloy, protagonist of the franchise, who aims to investigate a plague that has spread across Earth and poisons animals and site plants. It can now be purchased on the PS Store and currently costs R$349.90 for PS5 and R$299.90 for PS4.

For those who played the first game a long time ago, it is possible that the beginning of Forbidden West is confused by the absence of memories of the 2017 game. TechTudo prepared a guide with the main events of Horizon Zero Dawn. It is worth remembering that the topics below will bring spoilers of the story of the first game by Guerrilla Games.

🎮Horizon: Forbidden West has challenging gameplay and good storyline; see review

1 of 8 Check out this guide to diving headfirst into Forbidden West — Photo: Handout/Sony Interactive Entertainment Check out this guide to diving headfirst into Forbidden West — Photo: Handout/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Zero Dawn takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where dinosaur-like machines have taken over the planet. Humans have no control over the environment and are in constant conflict with these machines. In this context, the player meets Aloy, a baby who was born in the Nora tribe and was exiled shortly after her birth. During the development of the game, the user will control Aloy in her quest to discover her origin, as her tribe claims that she was born in a cave, with no one ever having seen the protagonist’s mother.

2 of 8 Zero Dawn brings primitive combat against giant machines — Photo: Disclosure / Guerilla Games Zero Dawn brings primitive combat against giant machines — Photo: Disclosure / Guerilla Games

Thus, the player will discover that the world has reached that point after the actions of Ted Faro, owner of the Faro company, in the 21st century. This entrepreneur was responsible for creating fighting machines that suffered a programming glitch and became aggressive. With the ability to reproduce, Faro’s weapons consumed biomass as fuel and soon put the planet at risk of extinction.

To try to reverse the situation created by his company, Ted Faro seeks out Elisabet Sobeck, a brilliant scientist in the field of robotics. However, Sobeck pointed out that there was no way to reverse the process of extinction that the machines applied to the planet. In this context, she began to work on an alternative that would provide some ray of hope for humanity.

Thus, Project Zero Dawn was born. It consisted of creating an advanced Artificial Intelligence, codenamed GAIA, which could produce and control machines on its own. Sobeck’s intention was for this AI to change the code of Faro’s robots, so that they would fall asleep, while their machines would restore the necessary conditions for the planet to be repopulated. And, to repopulate the Earth, the prototype also included a system of human clones.

3 of 8 Horizon Zero Dawn brings a dystopian open world dominated by machines and lots of action — Photo: Disclosure / Guerrilla Games Horizon Zero Dawn brings a dystopian open world dominated by machines and lots of action — Photo: Disclosure / Guerrilla Games

What Went Wrong With Project Zero Dawn

In theory, the Zero Dawn project did not fail in its main objective, which was to repopulate the planet. However, why does the game present primitive peoples? Brilliantly architected, the project provided GAIA with subsystems that would be responsible for important parts of the repopulation process. One of these functions was APOLLO, responsible for accumulating all the knowledge that humanity had until its extinction.

However, Ted Faro, frightened by his own actions and affected by the death of Elisabet Sobeck, decided that the knowledge APOLLO contained was too dangerous for humanity. Thus, he decided to kill all the team involved with this subsystem, in addition to deleting all the data that APOLLO had. And that’s why repopulation happened, but without human understanding of what happened in the world before the first extinction.

As stated above, the Zero Dawn project has not failed in its primary objective, but as the game progresses, tribes report increasing machine aggression. And responsible for this behavior is HADES, another subsystem of GAIA. The role of this AI was to trigger a second extinction if GAIA failed to provide the necessary conditions for human life on the planet.

4 of 8 Aloy can access Zero Dawn bases thanks to Elisabet’s DNA — Photo: Reproduction/Murilo Molina Aloy can access Zero Dawn bases thanks to Elisabet’s DNA — Photo: Reproduction/Murilo Molina

However, as the game’s story develops, Aloy discovers that HADES has been corrupted and has become self-aware, just like GAIA. In a final attempt to save humanity, GAIA self-destructed, hoping to also eliminate HADES. However, before that, she produced a clone of Elisabet Sobeck, Aloy herself, who brings the DNA needed to enter Zero Dawn’s bases and reactivate GAIA.

It is in this context that Horizon Forbidden West establishes itself. The game takes place six months after the final battle of the first game, in which Aloy interrupted the action and self-awareness of HADES. Here, as she seeks a backup of GAIA to restore the terraforming process, Aloy also tries to find out who activated HADES in the first place.

Starting in Forbidden West

5 of 8 Horizon Forbidden West brings Aloy back six months after the end of Zero Dawn; see tips for a good start — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand Horizon Forbidden West brings Aloy back six months after the end of Zero Dawn; see tips for a good start — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

If the player is used to the mechanics of Zero Dawn, the good news is that the sequel retains much of the original gameplay. Still, to start a new open world game it’s always good to have some tips to help with orientation.

1. Enjoy side quests

The story of Forbidden West is very attractive and it’s normal to want to speed up the steps to know the next chapter. However, as it is an open world game with dangerous enemies, it is necessary to work well on Aloy’s progression. The best way to do this is to invest in side quests, which will provide you with a good amount of experience to level up. Also, in Forbidden West, a lot of valuable equipment is acquired through side missions. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for secondary objectives when diving into the title.

2. Learn to use different weapons

6 of 8 Forbidden West brings a wide variety of weapons — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Oliveira Forbidden West brings a wide variety of weapons — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Oliveira

The new game brings a wider range of options when it comes to weapons. However, it’s not just weapons that grow in variation, enemies do too. In this way, the player must learn to use as many equipment as possible.

That’s because not all opponents can be defeated in the basic bow. A good way to train different weapons is the training camps scattered throughout the tribes Aloy visits. There are specific areas for a single weapon, so take advantage of that.

3. Focus is your best friend in combat

7 of 8 Focus helps you eliminate machines more easily — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand Focus helps you eliminate machines more easily — Photo: Reproduction/Yuri Hildebrand

One of the significant improvements to Forbidden West’s combat concerns Focus. The technological object used by Aloy is a great asset when facing hostile machines. In this new game, the system has gained diversity in the exploration of the parts of each machine, in addition to being easier to navigate. So, analyze each enemy weak point and develop the best possible combat strategy.

4. Be careful what you sell to merchants

8 of 8 Several items can help you to evolve equipment — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Oliveira Several items can help you evolve equipment — Photo: Reproduction/Igor Oliveira

By significantly expanding the equipment options, there are several items needed to evolve, or even buy each one of them. Therefore, be careful when selling the objects acquired during exploration. In this, Forbidden West makes the process of taking care of your inventory easier with the addition of a warehouse. That way, you don’t have to despair when selling items to make room in your inventory.

5. Invest in Bravery Boosts

Forbidden West brings a new skill tree with the addition of Bravery Boosts. They are temporary abilities that grant Aloy great perks such as healing faster or even increasing freeze aim time. The game’s skill tree has six subsections, each with a few Bravery Boosts available. Thus, it is necessary to carefully invest in these new skills to make life easier against the most complicated enemies.

6. Eliminate machines but also animals

Horizon draws attention for its biomes full of imposing machines, but it is worth remembering that this world also has some animals. These are extremely valuable for leveling up your inventory, as rare items acquired through hunting are needed to upgrade bags, cook meals, among other examples. A focus pulse is enough to identify if there is an animal nearby and, if there is, don’t hesitate to take it down.