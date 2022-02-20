Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Sunday (20/2)

Table of Contents Aries

Aries

Moon and Saturn harmonized on the relationship-friendship axis suggest a positive phase for the sign of Aries mature partnerships, even if challenges are present and lead to disappointments, considering the lunar tension with Venus, Mars and Pluto. But don’t idealize people and respect diversity of thought, ok?

Bull

the posture of Taurus sign she is committed to day-to-day responsibilities, raising the quality of her routine, as Moon and Saturn harmonize in the work circuit. But it is also necessary to take care of emotional well-being, due to the lunar tension with Venus, Mars and Pluto, so do not neglect rest and leisure.

Twins

Introspection versus socialization: this is the conflict that the sign of Gemini wait this Sunday, as the Moon in the social sector harmonizes with Saturn and forms tense aspects with Venus, Mars and Pluto. Be sensible in your choices, avoiding straying from the safe zone. It is possible to have fun within pre-defined criteria.

Cancer

The Moon’s passage through the domestic sector places family life at the center of the experiences of the Cancer zodiac sign, bringing opportunities for adjustments that can balance the routine with your needs, given the harmony with Saturn. Seek agreements with yours, avoiding impositions, as alert the lunar tension with Venus, Mars and Pluto.

Lion

Transiting in the communicative area, the Moon comes into conflict with Venus, Mars and Pluto, predisposing the leo sign to exaggerated reactions to bullshit, which makes the overcoming process difficult. Experienced people can help you with useful advice, given the Moon-Saturn harmony, but you need to be flexible in your posture.

Virgin

This Sunday, the Moon in the material area comes into conflict with Venus, Mars and Pluto, warning of the need for Virgo zodiac sign control financial expenses and go for a ride with prudence, even more in the face of the pandemic. Value intellectual pleasures at home, as the Moon-Saturn trine suggests.

Lb

the moon in libra sign conflicts with Venus, Mars and Pluto, leaving you vulnerable to untimely reactions that compromise harmony in relationships. Avoid exposing yourself too much, preferring quiet activities and in the company of few people, as the Moon-Saturn harmony suggests.

Scorpion

Transiting in the crisis sector, the Moon comes into conflict with Venus, Mars and Pluto, leaving the Scorpion sign vulnerable to nervous wear and tear in the face of challenging situations. Try to cultivate serenity, essential for clarity of thought, as well as patience, as the Moon-Saturn harmony signals.

Sagittarius

Territorial confusions take shape in the relations of the sagittarius zodiac sign, which can compromise solid bonds, as the Moon in the area of ​​friendships conflicts with Venus, Mars and Pluto. It is necessary to ensure a diplomatic coexistence focused on agreements, as the Moon-Saturn harmony points out, in addition to cultivating ethical values.

Capricorn

The rational and practical thinking of the Capricorn sign flows in everyday management, as the Moon in the work area harmonizes with Saturn. However, the tendency to center demands around yourself can leave you feeling stressed and drained, given the tension with Venus, Mars and Pluto. Don’t overload yourself, okay?

Aquarium

Harmonized Moon and Saturn suggest a maturing phase of ideas that help the aquarius zodiac sign to position yourself rationally in the face of challenges, although the lunar tension with Venus, Mars and Pluto may suggest frustrated expectations. Accepting possible losses helps you turn the page, see?

Fish

Challenges bring maturity, helping the pisces sign to position itself in a more conscious way of its potentialities and limitations, as the Moon-Saturn harmony points out in the crisis circuit. Avoid expressing your dissatisfaction in general, as Venus, Mars and Pluto tensioned to the Moon suggest bullshit.

