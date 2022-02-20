How to prevent muscle loss after 30, according to Harvard

As the years pass, the human body begins to work less efficiently than during youth. Research shows that after 30, there is a loss of muscle mass of about 3% to 8% for every decade of life – the older you get, the bigger the drop.

To avoid the problem and ensure a healthy old age, the ideal is to keep an eye on the plate from an early age. A study on aging published in the scientific journal Harvard Health Publishing Nutrition and Aging teaches that food is essential to promote health over the years.

Scientists suggest that the diet be rich in nutrients such as protein, foods rich in calcium and vitamin D. Check out some tips from the American university team:

bet on proteins

The nutrient is essential for the growth, maintenance and repair of tissues – including muscle. The ideal is to opt for low-fat versions, such as lentils, chicken, skim milk, eggs, pulses, fish, poultry and other lean meats.

Keep an eye on calories

Because of the classic slowing of metabolism that happens over the years, older people are predisposed to gain weight. Which can lead to chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

To avoid the development of diseases and the war with the scales, the researchers suggest controlling the portions and quantities of food. In addition, it is essential to practice physical activities, especially exercises that favor muscle growth – training helps to increase muscle mass and metabolic rates.

Don’t forget about antioxidants

Antioxidants fight free radicals, which are linked to aging and various chronic diseases. Foods rich in vitamins C and E can be a good suggestion to keep the substance high: almonds, peppers (especially red and orange), blackberries, strawberries, tomatoes and dark leafy vegetables, for example, should be included in the diet.

Choose foods rich in calcium and vitamin D

Calcium is essential not only to prevent bones from weakening, but also for the correct functioning of the nervous system, muscle contractions and blood clotting. Vitamin D is involved in nutrient absorption.

Good options to ensure calcium in the diet are dairy products, which have good amounts of the substance and are easily absorbed. Vitamin D can be found in some foods (fish like salmon, sardines and tuna, liver and egg yolks, for example), but sun exposure is still the best source.

Here are tips to gain muscle mass faster: