Husband finds dead wife and says he wants a decent burial

On the fourth day of searching with his own hands, Marcelo Costa, 49, found the body of his wife, Simone Raesk Moura, 49, near the place where they lived, at the top of Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis. With more than 150 dead, the storm that took place on Tuesday (15) is the deadliest in the city’s history.

The UOL report was at the top of Morro da Oficina on Wednesday (16) and witnessed, at that moment, the absence of firefighters at the scene. Marcelo, his brother Jucimar Costa and members of the Menezes family, who were looking for five other people, were the ones who put their hands in the mud in search of family members.

Other residents also reported cases of solitary search of relatives for the missing, without the presence of professional search teams. In one of them, the father of a 17-year-old boy, who disappeared after the bus where he was being washed away, was hoisted into a river to try to find his son.

Despite the risk and the rain that hit the city again from Thursday (17), Marcelo continued the search on his own at the top of the hill, where more than 80 houses were destroyed by the storm. report of UOL showed that, since 2017, the city government knew that 729 properties in the area were under threat in the event of rain.

A niece of Simone, raised as a daughter of consideration, arrived on the scene crying and screaming. “Simone, I’m here, I came to get you”, and so the days passed: with apprehension and hope.

Marcelo Costa looked for wife, Simone Raesk, at Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis Image: Lucas Landau/UOL

When questioned, still on Wednesday, about the absence in Morro da Oficina, the Fire Department said that it was committed to searches throughout the city. But the farm was also lonely for family members. Just two days later, on Friday night (18), the first soldiers went to the scene, around 4 pm.

Yesterday morning (19), sniffer dogs arrived in the area where the couple lived. Before noon, one of the dogs found Simone’s body buried approximately 50 centimeters from the surface. Marcelo criticized the government and city hall for the delay in sending professionals to the top of Morro da Oficina.

“It didn’t have to take so long. The government just needs to think and work a little, think a little about the population, and things will work out,” he said.

Firefighters arrived in the late afternoon at the top of Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis. Image: Lucas Landau/UOL

The day before yesterday, the commander of the Fire Department, Colonel Leandro Monteiro, defended the work being done by the corporation and said that the corporation has to work safely and preserve the lives of residents and agents. According to him, the number of soldiers is ideal and, if there is a need, there will be a request for assistance. The governed Cláudio Castro (PL) also stated that the number is adequate.

wait for farewell

According to reports from volunteers, the position in which Simone was found indicates that part of the wall of another house flew off, hit the woman and knocked her to the ground.

Marcelo even saw his wife’s body the moment it was found, but the shock made him forget details. “Was she hurt?”, he asked his brother already at the door of the IML (Instituto Medico Legal).

Jucimar tried to be sober and not give details, but Marcelo insisted. Excited, now and then he would look a little lost while waiting for his wife’s body to arrive.

Image: Google Earth

The family left the top of Morro da Oficina before the Civil Defense body removal car. With the amount of bodies being found (only yesterday there were at least ten), the vehicle has been waiting for other victims to take them to the IML, which is 15 km from the place.

Marcelo once again experienced the solidarity of the Petropolitans. After Simone’s search for volunteers, he was now thanking an unknown motorcycle taxi driver who had returned to the hill to get the woman’s documents.

When he arrived at the IML and learned about the legal procedures, he insisted a lot so that he could see his wife before the funeral. The institute’s protocol does not allow it, but after a lot of conversation, Marcelo managed to find a loophole: her coffin will have the area of ​​her face in glass, which allows her to be seen even with it closed.

Marcelo Costa awaits release of the body of his wife, Simone Raesk, at the IML in Petrópolis Image: Lucas Landau/UOL

After an hour and a half of waiting, Marcelo was called into the Lilac room, the place intended to serve the dozens of families of victims of the tragedy. There, he registered Simone.

This morning (20), Marcelo will try to release the body. The queue of people in front of him made it impossible to do so yesterday, as the service closes in the late afternoon and runs until 6pm.

The sadness of loss is mixed with the relief of giving his wife a proper burial, as he wanted from the beginning.

I really wanted to give her a dignified burial, the suffering is a lot when you find it, but at that time we see that we are nothing”

Marcelo Costa, husband of Simone Raesk Moura, who died in the tragedy

Without his companion for walks, music and life, Marcelo is now content with memories. Shortly before being called to register his wife’s data, he received a warm welcome from volunteers. He ate lunch alone, sitting on a sidewalk. Tired and still smeared with mud, minutes later, he spoke to the report.

“I did my part with her, she also did with me. We were very happy with each other, I didn’t owe her anything. Unfortunately, her time has come. May she go with God”, he said.