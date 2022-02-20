‘I said I would only enter if I had a braid’

Last night, Laís commented on the new look of Linn da Quebrada, who took off her braids at “BBB 22”. After praising the confinement colleague’s natural hair, the doctor criticized the hairstyle that the singer used since she entered the reality. The comment generated a lot of repercussion outside the house, and the team of both had to speak out.

Linn takes off her braids at BBB 22 Photo: Reproduction

After Linn first appeared with her natural hair, the doctor said she was “a lot prettier now” and questioned why the artist entered the show “wearing that fucking braid”.

“I don’t know why you came with that fucking braid”

In a statement published on official social media, Linn’s team explained the problem with Laís’ comment, stating that we need to “be very careful with the way we talk about the aesthetics of black women”. Adms also said that the artist “entered the braiding program because she feels safe and beautiful” that way, and revealed a detail:

“Before joining the BBB, Lina was very worried if she would be able to do the braids. We performed almost an operation for that to happen, because she said that she would only enter if she was braided”, says the text.

Lina’s beautiful braids. We need to do the exercise of being VERY careful with the way we talk about the aesthetics of black women. This involves several layers, especially when we are in a racist country like Brazil. pic.twitter.com/8iHzadivMQ — Linn da Quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@linndaquebrada) February 19, 2022

Laís’ team, in turn, came out in defense of the doctor, but did not deny the sister’s mistake:

“even when you spend 1 minute praising someone’s beauty, they will take it and focus on the 5 seconds you said the unnecessary. And it was really unnecessary…”

The text published on the doctor’s networks also says that Linn would not have “let it go” if the comment was made in a tone of mockery or offense.

“We understand that Laís praised Linn’s natural beauty, something that no participant did so far, but at the same time, reduced her braids in an offensive word”.