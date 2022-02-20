In addition to fruit, Mercadão de SP also has complaints involving the ‘mortadella coup’

In addition to the fruit scam, Mercadão de SP also has recent complaints involving the “mortadella coup”. The new practice is already in the sights of Procon.

Mortadella is a successful ingredient in the Municipal Market. This is where the most famous mortadella sandwiches in São Paulo are found. But the main ingredient of the São Paulo dish has been sold by some establishments, with a different brand than the one advertised.

Procon’s visit to Mercadão has become frequent, after the numerous denunciations of the fruit scam, another scam is becoming popular in the area. About a month ago, the agency was called to check complaints regarding the bologna coup.

In practice, the scam works so that the brands of the products are announced in front of the establishments, but to the customers’ surprise, the brands do not correspond to the product purchased.

Procon action

In operation of Procon-SP held last Wednesday (16), the inspectors also fined two fruit stalls. One of the reasons was that the establishment works without the issuance of an invoice, while the other stall kept the scales hidden in the back, so customers can’t inspect the weighing.

Regarding the mortadella scam, the establishments did not prove that the mortadella was of the advertised brand. The inspection must continue touring the stalls to check the products sold.

According to Fernando Capez, director general of Procon, “The establishments announce that they are selling the sandwich with the best quality bologna, they cite the brand, however, we find the bologna already cut, out of the packaging and without proof of the brand being sold. ”.

What the SPE SP Concessionaire says

The concessionaire responsible for Mercadão stated that it must investigate the reports of irregularities and, if confirmed, the appropriate measures will be taken.

According to the chairman of the concessionaire’s board of directors, Aldo Bonametti, an average of 20 complaints from consumers are registered per day.

On Tuesday (15), the concessionaire sealed three establishments accused of abusive prices. The day before, ten stalls were fined on charges of disrespecting customers. Visits must continue in plain clothes.

