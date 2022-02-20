In Eastern Ukraine, Residents Expect Russian Invasion







Viktoria, 60, sells dried fish at the market in Novhorodske; for her, it was a mistake to remove the president in 2014 Photo: Emil Filtenborg / Estadão

Since war broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the region has been dealing with destruction and poverty. Near Fenolna, the last train station before the separatist-occupied conflict zone, Niu-York residents blame Russia and Ukraine for the crisis.

The city of 10,000 inhabitants, three kilometers from the battle line, was founded by German immigrants in 1892 – and one of them was married to an American, hence the tribute to New York. Victor, 53, and his son Vitali live in one of the most war-torn neighborhoods. Several homes were abandoned. Others destroyed.

Like many in Niu-York, Victor and Vitali are not worried about the Russian invasion, despite the nearly 200,000 troops deployed on the border. Victor, who is a truck driver, says he’s heard this war talk before. “If Russia wanted it, it would take Ukraine in two days,” he said. “I don’t think the Russians will do that.”

The war between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists began in 2014 and left more than 13,000 dead. If US predictions that Russia could strike at any moment come to fruition, Niu-York would be right in the center of the combat area. Even so, Victor is not scared. “It’s all government propaganda,” he said.

For him, Russia and Ukraine are equally to blame for the crisis. Victor says it’s the politicians who have been unable to find a deal, not the common people. “The people on the other side are just like us,” he said. “We’re equal.”

For those who live in eastern Ukraine, there is no threat of war, as conflicts have been ongoing for eight years. Inhabitants of the region told the Estadão who have lived with the risk of mortar attacks for years and lament that the violence has driven away investments and jobs.

Lack of work is a chronic problem in Niu-York. Even those who have it, get it wrong. The average salary of US$ 70 (R$ 360) is insufficient to maintain itself. Several coal mines and factories in the area closed, leaving people with nothing. “We have to keep a vegetable garden in the backyard to survive. Even I, who have a job,” said Victor. “I saw pensioners buying a loaf of bread, breaking it in four and eating a piece a day. It’s terrible. The war has paralyzed everything.”

A survey by the International Institute of Sociology in Kiev found that a third of Ukrainians said they would take up arms to protect Ukraine if the Russians invaded the country, but that number is lower in the east, where the majority of the inhabitants are of Russian origin. For this very reason, many residents of the east have a more positive attitude towards Russia than in the rest of Ukraine.

differences

“If Russia tries to occupy Russian-speaking regions in Ukraine, the majority will not object,” said Ukrainian analyst Volodymir Fesenko, who runs the Penta Center institute. “But there will be active resistance. In all Russian-speaking regions, there are many nationalists, including those of Russian origin.”

Fesenko says people in eastern Ukraine are tired of a war that has divided families, alienated friends and brought misery. “Eastern residents are labeled pro-Russian, but this is a mistake,” said Ukrainian analyst Andrei Buzarov of the KyivStratPro institute. “They have a more pragmatic view of the relationship with Russia, but they are not pro-Russian.”

According to Buzarov, the Kiev government, among other maneuvers, passed a law mandating that all official communication be in Ukrainian, which gave rise to the idea of ​​deliberately excluding the majority of people, who have Russian as their first language. Furthermore, according to Buzarov, Ukraine’s leaders have never been willing to compromise in order to achieve peace.

Peace at any cost

The war in eastern Ukraine began after the Maidan Revolution in 2014, when thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets to overthrow then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, a Kremlin ally. Upon losing command in Kiev, Vladimir Putin responded by annexing Crimea and sponsoring the separatist war in the east of the country.

Ukrainian GDP has not yet returned to pre-2014 levels, and Ukraine is suffering from rampant inflation and the devaluation of the local currency hryvnia. Viktoria, 60, sells fish at the Niu-York market. She claims that everything was much better before the revolution. A kilo of cabbage now costs US$ 1.80 (R$ 9.25), four times more than in 2014, when wages were higher.

Even though some still support the revolution, Viktoria isn’t sure it was the right thing to do. “Before, stores were open and everyone had a job,” she said. “That’s why I don’t think Russia will attack us. What would they gain from it? There’s nothing to conquer here.”

Viktoria says Ukraine should do whatever it takes to achieve peace, even if it means giving up on joining NATO or the European Union. “It makes sense for Russia to want us not to join NATO,” she told Estadão the retired Serguei, who worked in one of the mines that was closed. “Russia doesn’t want American missiles here. I think we should stop talking about NATO.”

Nationalism

Victor, the truck driver from Niu-York, shows how exhausting war can be. He says the children learned to distinguish between types of grenades and military equipment based on sound. “It shouldn’t be like this,” he said. “But if Russia does attack, I won’t leave here. Who knows? Maybe my life will be better on the Russian side.”

While many people in Niu-York want peace at any cost – even losing sovereignty – Nikolai Kurokh, 30, from nearby Toretsk, is an example of how an eventual Russian occupation can cost Putin. He says he hates Russia. Kurokh served in the Ukrainian Army and is now a plumber. “I don’t think Russia will attack,” he said. “But if they attack, I’ll stay to fight.”

With military experience, he could be part of militias that would resist the occupation. “Many say they care what happens. That’s simply because people here have been through a lot of bad stuff in the last few years. And that won’t change if Russia invades us.” / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO