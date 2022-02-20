In Ukraine, civilians train for war with wooden weapons – International

At Ukraine, hundreds of civilians trained with wooden weapons this Saturday, the 19th, to prepare against a possible Russian invasion.

In Kharkiv, 40 kilometers from the Russian border, civilians began their military training. About 150 volunteers learned rifle skills and survival skills by joining one of Ukraine’s many Territorial Defense Forces.

The country’s Armed Forces have 215,000 active-duty soldiers and 250,000 reservists. Part of reserve personnel has been doing constant training the last two months, preparing for a possible war.

There were tactics classes, paramedics, obstacle course training. The training is conducted by instructors with combat experience, members of the public initiative “Total Resistance”.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city, and many fear it will be among the first cities targeted by a Russian attack.

Further west, in the capital Kiev, civilians will be training for similar skills on Sunday. The group in Kiev is expected to include 250 people, including older women and men.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of military equipment, close to the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian civilians also learned how to build a shelter in the deep snow as part of an intensive survival skills course in a forest outside Kharkiv.

For participants, the two days of training to learn how to build fires and survive in sub-zero temperatures took on a new urgency as fears of a possible Russian invasion intensify.

Defense unit volunteers include everyone from people with no military experience to military veterans to new recruits. Many so far are armed only with plywood rifles – replacements with a similar weight and measurement to real rifles.

A military instructor teaches civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles as they participate in a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Russian military exercises

O Kremlin informed that the Russian strategic exercises held this Saturday, 19, under the supervision of Vladimir Putinin the midst of a crisis with the West over the Ukraineinvolved ballistic and cruise missile firing.

In Ukraine, leaders of two breakaway eastern territories on Saturday signed “general mobilization” decrees in preparation for war, reinforcing fears that Russia could invade the country soon.

“The objectives planned during the exercises of the strategic deterrent forces were fully met. All the missiles hit the established targets,” the Russian presidency said in a statement.

These missiles, according to the Kremlin, are capable of transport nuclear cargo. Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax said the exercises were monitored by Putin and the leader of the Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkofrom the situation room in the Kremlin.

Announced on Friday, the large-scale military exercises began hours after the U.S warn that were certain of an imminent invasion of Ukrainewhere clashes between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in the east are escalating.

Despite this increasingly tense situation at the front, that cost the life of a Ukrainian soldier this Saturdayyour president Volodmyr Zelensky travels to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference and receive support from the West.

Ukraine’s armed forces and pro-Russian separatists have once again accused each other of further attacks and violating the ceasefire in that region. Kiev’s army had reported 66 armed incidents as of 7 am on Saturday (1 am GMT), a particularly high number, while rebels in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk called the situation “critical”.

“As a result of the bombing, a Ukrainian soldier was fatally wounded by shrapnel,” military officials in eastern Ukraine said.

Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observers who have been monitoring this open conflict since 2014 warned Saturday of a “drastic increase” in ceasefire violations.

According to Kiev, “the armed forces are in control of the situation and continue to fulfill their mission to repel and contain the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.”/ AFP and REUTERS