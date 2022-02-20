Income Tax 2022: Dependent or Feeding?

Dependent and feeding are different figures in the income tax declaration. Normally, those who are dependent cannot be fed in the same declaration. Separated parents who pay child support and/or ex-spouse must be aware of the rules explained in this matter.

If the father pays child support, he must be included as supporting in the father’s declaration. In the mother’s declaration, the same son enters as a dependent.

The main advantage of including dependents or alimony in the declaration is the possibility of deducting the expenses with them from the Income Tax calculation. This advantage, however, only happens to the parent who makes the declaration by the complete model.

Care must be taken to avoid entering the same expense in the statements of both parents, which is prohibited, or forgetting to declare the receipt of child support.

Who can be dependent?

The dependent is the person who fits one of the definitions given in the IRS dependent table. It can be the son, the father, the partner, a person of whom the taxpayer has judicial custody. See the complete list and legal requirements to be dependent:

Spouse;

Partner (a) with whom the taxpayer has a child in common;

Partner (a) with whom the taxpayer has lived for more than five years;

Child or stepchild, up to 21 years of age;

Child (a) or stepchild (a) university or attending high school technical school, up to 24 years old;

Child or stepchild, at any age, when physically or mentally incapacitated for work;

Brother (ã), grandson (a) or great-grandson ), without support from the parents, of whom the taxpayer has judicial custody, up to 21 years of age, or at any age, when physically or mentally incapacitated for work;

), without support from the parents, of whom the taxpayer has judicial custody, up to 21 years of age, or at any age, when physically or mentally incapacitated for work; Sibling, grandchild or great-grandchild, without parental support, aged up to 24 years, if still attending a higher education institution or high school technical school, provided that the taxpayer has held judicial custody up to 21 years of age;

Poor minor up to 21 years of age that the taxpayer raises and educates and of whoever has judicial custody;

Absolutely incapable person, of which the taxpayer is guardian or curator;

Parents, grandparents and great-grandparents who have received income, taxable or not, up to the limit of BRL 22,847.76 last year;

In-laws and mothers-in-law, as long as the couple makes the declaration together. As the parents are legally accepted as dependents of the children, the parents of both parties can enter the declaration. The earnings of the father-in-law or mother-in-law accumulated in the last year cannot be greater than R$ 22,847.76.

How to include a dependent in the declaration

To enter the data of a dependent in the IR 2022 program, simply open the “Dependents” form, located in the column on the left side of the program screen.

Image: Reproduction

Then click on “New” and choose the “Type of Dependent”. Enter your CPF, name and date of birth and click “OK.

Repeat the procedure for each dependent you want to include in your claim.

Who can be feeding?

The alimony is the beneficiary of the judicial alimony or alimony decided in an agreement made by public deed.

It can be a child or an adult: the ex-wife, the ex-husband, a child, or any relative. If the judge has ruled that someone needs alimony, he is a child supporter.

The person paying the pension can include the alimony in their declaration.

How to include a feeding in the declaration

To inform the data of a feeding in the program of the IR 2022, just open the tab “Alimentandos”, located in the column on the left side of the screen of the program.

Then click on “New”. Inform the CPF, name, date of birth, if the person receiving the food resides in Brazil or abroad and click “OK”.

Image: Reproduction

Repeat the procedure for each feeding you wish to include in your declaration.

To complete the inclusion of the food in the declaration, check the box next to the sentence: “I am aware that the food provided must meet the above requirements”.

Image: Reproduction

What can you deduce?

The taxpayer who includes dependents on the declaration can deduct his education and health expenses. In the case of education expenses, there is a limit of BRL 3,561.50 per dependent in the year. Health expenses have no value limit, but must be duly proven by receipts and invoices in the name of the dependent.

In the case of alimony, those who pay the alimony can deduct this amount from their declaration. To do so, select the “Payments made” tab, click on “New” and select one of the codes (30, 31, 33 or 34) referring to alimony, as appropriate.

Medical and educational expenses for the child may only be deducted if they are also included in the court decision or public deed as an obligation on the part of the person paying the pension.

Here’s a warning for parents: if the father declares the child as feeding and is also legally responsible for his education and health expenses, the father can deduct these expenses from the feeding of his declaration.

The mother, who declares the child as a dependent, cannot deduct the same expenses paid and declared by the father. In addition, it is necessary for the mother to declare the receipt of the child’s pension, using the form “Taxable income received from an individual by dependents”.

Another important point: even if the court decision obliges you to pay other expenses of the alimony, such as rent, condominium, transport or private pension, these expenses are not deductible from the IR declaration of the person who pays the pension.

See how to declare expenses

The process for reporting expenses incurred with dependents or children is very similar.

Open the “Payments Made” tab. Click “New”. Select the expense code. If it is, for example, the expense with health insurance, choose the code “26 – Health Plans in Brazil”.

Then, select whose expense it is: yours (the holder), one of the dependents or one of the alimony.

Image: Reproduction

Then, enter the details of the expense: name of the company or person who received the payment, with the respective CNPJ and CPF, and the amount paid in 2021. Click “OK” to complete.

Repeat the procedure above for each type of expense and for each person who wants to report expenses on the statement.

When can the child be dependent and feeding at the same time?

The only situation in which the child can appear, at the same time, as feeding and dependent in the declaration of one of the parents is in the year of publication of the judicial decision determining the payment of alimony.

For example: the son was dependent on the father until March. In April, the sentence comes out that orders the father to pay the child support. From April, the child becomes nurturing.