Income Tax turns 100 in 2022 awaiting reform approval by Congress | Income tax

The Income Tax turns 100 in 2022 amid a debate on deeper changes to the rules, such as correcting the table for individuals, limiting discounts, taxing profits and dividends and reducing tax rates for companies.

This year, the deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return 2022 (base year 2021) has not yet been confirmed by the Federal Revenue – but it should follow the pattern of previous years and extend from the beginning of March to the end of April. The rules should be announced in the coming days by the IRS. (check the list of the main documents to be gathered).

The IR reform proposal, initially sent by the government to Congress, remains paralyzed in the Federal Senate, after being approved by the Chamber of Deputies with changes in October last year.

The rapporteur in the Senate, Ângelo Coronel (PSD-BA), however, presented a new project. He wants to expand the IR exemption range, initially from up to R$ 2.5 thousand (suggested by the economic area) to R$ 3.3 thousand, which would increase the number of exempt and also the waiver of collection. According to the current table, the exemption range goes up to R$ 1,903.98.

During the 2018 campaign, then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro defended exemption for those who earn up to five minimum wages (R$6,060 currently). At the time, he also proposed a single rate of 20% above that amount.

With the country’s official inflation reaching 10.06% last year, the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco Nacional) calculated that the accumulated lag of the personal income tax table reaches 134.52% (video below). The percentage is calculated considering the accumulated inflation from 1996 to 2021.

Lag in the Income Tax table is 134.53%

According to Sindifisco’s calculations, if the Income Tax table had been adjusted for inflation, no Income Tax payer whose monthly taxable income is less than R$4,427.59 would pay the tax.

For the National Treasury, any corrections in the income tax table for individuals would favor those who earn more and would contribute to worsening inequality in income distribution.

1 of 1 100 years of income tax — Photo: Editoria de Arte / g1 100 years of income tax — Photo: Editoria de Arte / g1

The Income Tax was officially instituted by Law 4,625, on December 31, 1922, initially called the General Income Tax.

The beginning of the collection, however, happened only in 1924 – time that the government used to organize and start the collection.

According to researcher and retired tax auditor of the Federal Revenue, Cristóvão Barcelos da Nóbrega, this was not, however, the first time that income was taxed in Brazil.

Remember what IR was like on paper? accountants report

What was it like to declare income tax on forms

The first collection of income took place in 1843, when Dom Pedro II instituted a tax on the salaries of civil servants, civil and military, which lasted less than three years.

There was also, for example, a salary and property tax in 1867 to finance the Paraguayan War.

“As occurred in several countries that in the 19th century instituted taxes on income, criticism of the proposal to establish a tax [permanente] about income in Brazil [em 1922] were severe,” said the researcher.

According to him, the main criticisms, at the time, were motivated by the fear of damage to commerce, the “shattering” of fortunes and the concern with the restriction of personal freedom.

Barcelos da Nóbrega noted that, with increasing state expenditures resulting from the outbreak of World War I in 1914 and the beginning of the country’s industrialization, resistance to income taxation began to decline in Brazil.

Later, with the great depression of 1929 and the creation of protectionist customs barriers in the Vargas era (1930-1945) to stimulate national industry, there was a drop in the collection of the Import Tax, which generated more revenue at the time.

With this, the government launched measures to strengthen the inspection of the Income Tax and increase the collection. Since 1979, the IR has been, uninterruptedly, the main federal tax in the country in terms of revenue.

For Barcelos da Nóbrega, the 100 years of the IR in Brazil justify a debate on the tax.

“People say to me, ‘But are they going to celebrate tribute?’ The centenary should, indeed, be celebrated to reflect on the importance of the IR as an instrument of fiscal justice and reduction of social inequalities. Being able to tax the rich and super rich, who pay less taxes in Brazil, the IR has this potential. [como participações em empresas e investimentos, por exemplo] are exempt, something that needs to change,” he said.

Analysts estimate that, by taxing income and assets a little, and consumption a lot — in comparison with other countries — the Brazilian system penalizes the poorest part of the population.

Data from the Federal Revenue show that, slowly, there was an increase in the maximum rates of Personal Income Tax. This increase gained strength from the 1940s onwards. Between 1963 and 1965, the progressive tax rate reached the highest percentage in history: up to 65%.

According to Barcelos da Nóbrega, rates rose between the first and second world wars not only in Brazil, but throughout the world. Then, later on, in the 1980s, they began to fall more sharply, in line with what happened in other countries.

“After the fall of the Soviet Union, the Berlin Wall, there was a world trend towards lower rates, and Brazil entered this, with rates even lower than the world average. The higher rate has been at 27.5% for a long time. [desde 1999] in Brazil”, he said.

Survey carried out in 2019 by the g1 recalls that, in Brazil, the minimum rate is 7.5% and the maximum rate is 27.5%. In the US, rates range from 10% to 37%. In Portugal, the table shows a variation from 14.5% to 48%, and in Argentina, from 5% to 35%.

See what the Income Tax is like in Brazil and in other countries

In Germany, the higher the income, the higher the tax rate. The maximum rate is 47.5%. In China, it is 45%. Sweden leads among the countries with the highest maximum income tax rate: 61.85%.

Brazil is one of the few countries currently that does not tax the distribution of profits and dividends to individuals, which was in force until 1995 and was extinguished.

Other nations that do not have this tax are Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia and Romania, according to a study by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA).