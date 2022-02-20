Insurer launches hospital care financing option outside the health plan model

In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, entrepreneurs Sérgio Bivar and Antonino Coelho designed the healthtech Exmed when they came across a surprising fact: more than 95% of the costs of a hospital stay, in private hospitals, did not exceed R$ 200. thousand.

Bivar and Coelho came from Saúde Excelsior, a regional health plan operator sold to Amil in 2012 and later absorbed by United Health. And they decided to dive into a project that realigned interests and responsibilities, that put the client in the position of manager.

The design was an insurance (the product is in the SUSEP grid and not the ANS) with coverage for hospitalization that allows building a financial reserve (with income close to the CDI) with contributions to a digital account that can be used to pay for medical appointments, diagnostic services and hospital procedures, effectively, the best interest of the potential customer.

This model already exists in the international market and is different from the health plan, which currently protects only 23% of the Brazilian population and who has great difficulty paying the benefits. This is because the health plan model covers the entire spectrum of medical services and not just the higher-value costs, such as hospital admissions.

In some ways Exmed is similar to the American model of Hospital Insurance which covers hospital admissions, care in specialized nursing centers, palliative care and some home health care, with Medical Insurance: It covers medical services, outpatient care, supplies and services preventive. The difference is that this new type of insurance aggregates capitalization of claims paid.



Sérgio Bivar, created Examed, a startup whose proposal is to be an alternative for hospital insurance against plans. – DISCLOSURE



That is, contributions can be made according to the availability and interest of the client, with total flexibility giving him the freedom to manage his expenses in the work of the accident.

In December 2021, the number of beneficiaries of medical-hospital plans reached the mark of 49 million. The variation in the previous 12 months was 3.2%, a mark that represents an increase of 1.5 million bonds. Among dental plans, in the same period, there was an increase of more than 2.5 million beneficiaries (+9.6%). Also check the data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged).

GREAT PARTNER HOSPITALS

The company is launching the product in São Paulo and Pernambuco, with the support of hospitals such as Beneficência Portuguesa (SP) and Português (PE), as a very assertive argument: save the franchise for large needs and benefit from the partnerships with private doctors, clinics and laboratories, paying discounted prices of your choice.

The concept is that health insurance is an expense, while Exmed insurance is an investment that can be redeemed at any time.

In the case of health plans, for example, the reality is quite different. The Variation in Medical-Hospital Costs (VCMH) was 18.2% for the 12-month period ended in June 2021, compared with the twelve months ended in June 2020, according to data Indicator calculated by the Instituto de Estudos de Saúde Suplementar (IESS) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote best practices for supplementary health in Brazil.

This means that the expenses operators paid to providers for the care of their beneficiaries in the twelve months from July 2020 to June 2021 was 18.2% higher than in the twelve months between July 2019 and June 2020, which had been 2 ,1%.

The index calculated by the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS) for individual or family plans proved to be higher than the price inflation measured by the IPCA/IBGE – which was 8.4% for the same period.

Sérgio Bivar bets on a product with an average ticket of BRL 200.00, although people over 30 can hire it from BRL 85.00, with the possibility of choosing how much to invest in a 100% online service model , without annual adjustments.

Antonino Coelho says that the focus of the insurance is to allow, through the Exmed app, the customer to make periodic financial contributions to their digital account, maintaining the destination of the money that can be withdrawn at any time or used in case of hospitalization.

In practice, the concept is to offer a solution instead of a health plan, so that the user takes out insurance defining the coverage to be used in a reference hospital, in a major health event.

This, in Sérgio Bivar’s opinion, serves customers who need guarantees of service in situations of real stress. But that they can do their health care planning, without a high monthly cost and without using the service dispensary.

“While the health plan is an expense, because it is not always used, Exmed is an investment: all the money invested can be redeemed at any time, without penalties, if the client no longer wishes to be associated. Thus, the client is the manager of his own health”, says Sérgio Bivar. “In addition, we are transparent: we show the client the cost of each procedure, exam, daily. It’s up to him, with all the information in hand, to decide what he wants to do.”

“Among Exmed’s differentials are the possibility to choose how much you want to invest, services at affordable costs, 100% online process, freedom, security and transparency, service without annual adjustments, network of benefits and redemption without penalties”, completes Antonino Coelho .



In Brazil, the main concern of health plan users is the guarantee of hospital care. – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil



MORE INSURANCE OF LIFE

According to a survey by Brasilseg, from Banco do Brasil, theTheThe number of product policies by customers aged between 18 and 20 grew by almost 205% in January this year, compared to the same period last year.

The research carried out by Fenaprevi (National Federation of Private Pensions and Life) shows that there was an increase of 26% in this same modality in 2020, when compared to the result of 2019. of 24.9%.