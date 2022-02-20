iPhone 14 Pro can adopt 8GB RAM to face Galaxy S22 | Cell phone

The iPhone 14 Pro will be able to adopt 8 GB RAM memory, something unprecedented in Apple products. It would be the same amount present in the Galaxy S22, recently announced by rival Samsung. The possible novelty in the datasheet should represent a significant leap in the experience with multitasking and running heavy applications and games.

Apple is not used to disclosing the RAM memory or battery capacity of cell phones. However, independent tests help to know, for example, that the current iPhone 13 Pro has 6 GB of RAM.

2 of 3 iPhone 14 Pro should come with 8GB of RAM — Photo: Artyom Geodakyan/Getty Images iPhone 14 Pro should come with 8GB of RAM — Photo: Artyom Geodakyan/Getty Images

Currently, the maximum amount of RAM in Apple cell phones is available on iPhones 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The models have 6 GB of RAM.

It is worth remembering that Samsung’s Galaxy S line has 8 GB of RAM since the Galaxy S10, launched in 2019. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with 12 GB of RAM. The increase on the part of Apple should intensify the dispute between the most popular and powerful cell phones on the market.

The iPhone 13 is slightly faster than the Galaxy S22 in performance tests. The Pro Max version took first place in experiments using Geekbench 5 software, one of the main ones on the market for measuring smartphone performance.

Expectations for the iPhone 14

3 of 3 Supposed iPhone 14 may have a camera in the form of a pill — Photo: Reproduction / GizChina Supposed iPhone 14 may have a camera in the form of a pill – Photo: Reproduction / GizChina

In addition to the increase in RAM, other speculations were raised about the company’s next release. One of them is the fact that Apple may adopt a tiny camera on the screen where the controversial notch is currently located.

Apparently, Apple intends to boost the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro, which should hit the market with a 48 MP sensor – four times more than what is seen today in the iPhone 13 Pro. There is still the expectation that the future smartphone able to record videos in 8K resolution, a feature currently available on the Galaxy S22.

Apple has not confirmed any information about the new generation of smartphones, which is traditionally announced in September.

with information from MacRumors