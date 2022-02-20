Jade Picon talks about the future with Paulo André outside the house

the lovebirds Jade Picon and Paulo Andre have starred in romance scenes in the BBB 22, but outside the house the conversation seems to be different. in conversation with Linn da Quebrada, Pedro Scooby and Larissa Earlier this Saturday night (19), the influencer ruled out the possibility of getting into a relationship with the athlete after the reality show.

Asked by Larissa about forming a beautiful couple and their future together, Jade refuted the idea. According to her, the post-BBB life is already schematized and there is no room for a serious relationship. “I’m not dating this year yet, no. I have my things to do, my birthday, my trip abroad,” explained Jade.

Libriana, the influencer said that she celebrates her birthday in September and continued to share the plans. “This year, I just date…”. Scooby then completes the sentence: “if your heart tells you”. Jade once again runs away from the dating subject. “But I’m telling him to date only after my birthday. Only I know what I want to do on my trip to Europe”.

Lina asked about the influencer’s past relationship with the actor João Guilhermeson of the singer Leonardo. “How long have you dated?” “Three years, my friend, you can’t afford it. I just started enjoying my life for real.” Picon and João Gui announced the end of their relationship in August 2021.