Jeep Renegade 2022: 5 reasons to buy and 5 reasons to avoid it | Marketplace

The Renegade is the best-selling SUV in Brazil. But Jeep did not “sit” on success and promoted a new round of model changes. In 2018 he had already undergone a facelift. Now, in addition to another renovation in the design, the brand has made a series of changes to the engines.

They are four versions, with prices between R$123,990 and R$163,290. See here the list of options, equipment and values.

THE best selling version must be the Longitude, of R$ 138,990. Therefore, it will be featured in this list, which brings five reasons to buy and another five reasons to flee.

Until the past model, this topic would certainly be on the list of reasons to run away from a Renegade. In the 2022 line, Jeep changed the old 139 hp and 19.2 kgfm 1.8-liter naturally-aspirated engine for the brand new 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm 1.3-litre turbo.

It should be clarified that 1.8 is no longer offered by not meeting new emission and noise standards. That said, it’s time to compare the two engines. In track tests, the new Renegade was 4.1 seconds faster than the old one when accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h: 8.6 s against 12.7.

This makes it lighter than its direct rivals: Chevrolet Tracker, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen T-Cross and Nissan Kicks. It is second only to the French duo Peugeot 2008 and Citroën C4 Cactus.

If this was already a positive point when the Renegade had a 1.8 engine, it was only reinforced with the 1.3 turbo, also used in Compass, Commander and Fiat Toro. for being smallest and lightest among these, the renegade is what motivates the driver the most.

In the compact SUV segment, the Jeep stands out for its multilink rear suspension, more refined than the torsion axis architecture, and by direct and precise steering. It is one of the references of the category.

3- Safety equipment

In the 2022 line, the Renegade leaves the factory with six airbags, electronic parking brake and a series of driving aids. Among the novelties, highlight to automatic emergency brakingfatigue detector, lane departure alert with steering wheel correction and traffic sign recognition.

More complete versions even offer autonomous parking and a knee airbag for the driver.

Owner of a unique style, the Renegade has the same basic lines since launch in 2016. Not even the six years on the road seem to have made the public tired of the crate format.

And Jeep knew how to explore its history through several “easter eggs” spread across the bodywork. The silhouette of the seven bars with round headlights are present on the cover of the interior mirror, the lens of the lanterns mentions an old fuel gallon and the inscription Jeep 1941 appears on the central armrest in low relief.

after the EcoSport was discontinued and the Duster lost its 2.0 engine, the Renegade is the only best-selling compact SUV with a 4×4 drive option. But the four-wheel drive versions have also changed.

O consecrated 2.0 turbodiesel engine of 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm leaves the scene. It was replaced by the same 1.3 turbo as the 4×4 versions. The differences, in addition to the set consisting of differential and cardan, include the nine-speed automatic transmission in place of the six-speed gearbox.

To have a Renegade 4×4 you need to jump from Longitude to the S Series, in addition to investing an extra R$ 24,300.

That is one problem that was partially solved. Renegade 1.3 is more economical. But it is still far from being a reference when it comes to consumption. According to Inmetro, when fueled with ethanol, it makes 7.7 km/l in the city and 9.1 km/l on the highway. With gasoline, the indices are, respectively, 11 km/l and 12.8 km/l.

Better than the old 1.8, but still not much for an engine with so much technology. According to Stellantis, performance was one of the priorities.

This and the next topic should only have a solution with the arrival of a new generation, which should take some time to happen. So, if interior space is a crucial issue, you might be better off finding another compact SUV.

At 2.57 m, the wheelbase of the Renegade is just 1 cm larger than a Volkswagen Nivus. In comparison with the T-Cross, from the same brand, are 8 cm less. It also loses to Hyundai Creta and draws with Chevrolet Tracker. At least the headroom, due to the shape of the body, is very good.

From 2021 to 2022, the Renegade’s trunk went from 320 liters to 385 liters. In practice, however, the compartment looks identical. And is. What has changed is the way that Jeep uses to measure the volume, as it had already done with the Compass.

Now, it’s like someone “filling water” the compartment and measuring how much liquid has entered. Previously, measurement used rectangular blocks.

In the end, the compartment of renegade is lower than most of the competition. Again, it loses to Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen T-Cross and Chevrolet Tracker.

As mentioned earlier, the version Longitude is packed with security features. But it slips when resources are geared towards comfort. Although it costs almost R$ 140 thousand, it does not have access by key in person or start by button. Twilight and rain sensors are not even offered as options. There is also no electrochromic interior mirror.

The package features two-zone digital air conditioning, multimedia center with 8.4-inch screen, digital instrument panel, full-LED headlights and leather seats.

Make reviews of a renegade will demand more from the buyer’s pocket. Jeep charges BRL 5,369 for the package with the first five revisions of the Renegade. They occur every 12 months or 12,000 km, whichever comes first.

The big difference to the competition is that the mileage range of rivals is 10,000 km. In any case, even services up to 60 thousand km of Chevrolet Tracker and Volkswagen T-Cross cost less. Up to 50 thousand km, it still loses to the Hyundai Creta.