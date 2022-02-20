John Textor counters columnist about spending money on Botafogo’s shield on Premier League advertising: ‘It didn’t cost anything’

John Textor refuted the criticism of columnist Marcondes Brito, from the portal “Metrópoles”, for the fact that the American had spent money putting the shield of the Botafogo on advertising boards at Crystal Palace’s stadium in the game against Chelsea, held this Saturday.

Sharing the news passed here on StoveNET, the future owner of the Botafogo SAF says that there was no extra cost. The author of the publication had suggested that the money could be channeled into hiring reinforcements.

“The inclusion of Botafogo in our sponsorship for the entire season of Facebank (a company which it owns and which sponsors Crystal Palace) costs nothing… And we are fully capable of signing players and having fun at the same time“, wrote Textor on Twitter.

The presence of Botafogo’s badge in such an important Premier League game shook the internet this Saturday, to the point that Glorioso and John Textor ended up in the “trending topics” of twitter (see images at the end of the article). The advertisement is for an application in which fans can stamp Botafogo’s colors on their own faces through filters.

‘Wouldn’t Textr be more useful to spend on building a strong team?’ – No, it would not. The inclusion of @botafogo in our season-long Facebank sponsorship cost nothing… and we are fully capable of signing players and having fun at the same time! https://t.co/aq4mVCG9Cf — John Textor (@JohnTextor) February 20, 2022