Journalist slaps pro-Russian politician on TV show in Ukraine; Look

Yuri Butusov was annoyed after the deputy said he would never call Vladimir Putin a ‘murderer’

Playback/Twitter/gkates Yuri Butusov and Savik Shuster fought live on Ukrainian TV show



The pro-Russian Ukrainian MP from the Opposition for Life party, Nestor Shufrych and the journalist Yuri Butusov came out in the slap last Friday, 18, during the live broadcast of the program ‘Freedom of Expression’, by Savik Shuster. This is one of the most popular political programs in the world. Ukraine. The assault took place after Shufrych refused to convict Vladimir Putin when asked if the politician could be considered a “murderer and criminal”. The politician replied: “Let the Ukrainian authorities handle it,” he said. He also stated that he would never call Putin a “murderer” because one day he “may have to negotiate with him”. the former president poroshenko joked about the response saying, “There’s a Russian agent here in the studio.”

At that, Yuri Butusov got up and hit Shufrych in the face, knocking him off his chair. Despite other talk show guests such as former Ukrainian prime minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, former president Petro Poroshenko and former security council chief Oleksandr Danyluk unsuccessfully trying to separate them, the fight was short-lived. more than a minute. The duo was eventually removed from the studio and returned shortly after with facial injuries. On the way back, Shufrych even insulted the journalist: “It is very sad that at this moment, in such a difficult time, our people, all the people who protect our country, are forced to listen to the embarrassing rhetoric of the traitors”.

Small update: Yuriy Butusov punched out Nestor Shufrych and got him in a headlock for a minute. https://t.co/Rpf5Paewmn pic.twitter.com/hZbkkuElb4 — Glenn Kates (@gkates) February 18, 2022

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo.