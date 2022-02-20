Journalist tells how he spent 3 hours in stump to escape the rain in Petrópolis; he promised his son: ‘I’ll get out of this’ | Mountain Region

It was in front of the cathedral that Paulo found a tree stump, where he managed to climb and escape the flood that partially destroyed the municipality. After losing his car and climbing into the cut trunk, the journalist promised his son by text that he would make it out of the storm alive.

To g1, Paulo told that, on Tuesday, he left around 5:30 pm for the dentist, on Rua 16 de Março, the commercial heart of the city. Passing the cathedral on Rua Ipiranga in the rain, he noticed the first pockets of water.

Journalist photographed a submerged car on the day of the tragedy — Photo: Personal Archive

On Rua Imperatriz, the journalist noticed that he would no longer be able to go forward because of the flooding. Afraid to risk the car, he decided to stop. Beside him, a biker – who ended up keeping him company in the hours of terror – did the same.

The duo’s idea was to wait for the rain to let up.

“When the water started to rise, cars were already floating in a very strong current. Then, I started to get scared. Until the wall broke, then the water came very strong, hitting the side of the driver’s door. I got into my car very fast, even when it was closed. It was so surreal that I had a hard time reacting, touching myself that I had to leave the car”, he said.

The journalist tried to open the driver’s door, but the current stopped him. The solution was to leave through the passenger door, already with water in the belly. Even with the rush, he managed to save his backpack and cell phone.

“You couldn’t see where the river was anymore, you couldn’t see where anything was, everything was covered already, it was very fast”, he said.

Not knowing what risks he was susceptible to, Paulo climbed the wall that still remained standing.

“The biker climbed a stump, and I was on top of that wall. But the water completely covered the wall. You didn’t know what a river was anymore, it was all water. Then, he said: get off that wall, why go break too”, he recalled.

With the water in his chest, the journalist walked to the other man. She threw her backpack at him and managed to climb onto the stump.

“We both stood for three hours, watching the car sink. (…) The water reached a level, at a certain moment, that there was nowhere to stand. Me and the guy stood for three hours, next to each other. , and the water rising. A shiver.”

Paul said he remained calm. He took his cell phone out of his jacket, tried to reach his son on the phone, but he couldn’t. He then sent a message to him and two other people: his sister and a friend.

“I was calm, something told me that I was going to escape”, he declared.

After three hours, the water began to recede. That’s when the two men climbed down from the stump, the water still up to their shins. They crossed the street, then, to the chair.