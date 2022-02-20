Juiz de Fora records another heavy rain this Saturday afternoon

Another strong storm was recorded this Saturday afternoon (19) in Juiz de Fora, causing several points of flooding. Tribuna readers reported damage to streets in several neighborhoods, mainly in the East, Northeast and South regions.

On Avenida Juiz de Fora, at the height of the Parque Guarani neighborhood, Zona Nordeste, an important gateway to the city, the lanes were taken by the waters for a few moments. The same occurred at Mergulhão, towards Centro/Manoel Honório, and also at Rua Sampaio, Bairro Granbery, between Avenida Rio Branco and Rua Batista de Oliveira. At that location, according to the PJF, a network disruption caused the inconvenience. The road has been closed until the repair operation is carried out. Work should start as soon as the rains stop. In the East Zone, a flood formed on Rua Diva Garcia, at the height of Bairro Bom Jardim.

Neighborhoods with the highest rainfall in Juiz de Fora

According to data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden), updated at 18:20, the neighborhoods where it rained the most were Linhares (42 mm), Filgueiras (41 mm), Lourdes (41 mm), Centro (38 mm), Graminha (32 mm) and Caiçaras (32 mm). Also noteworthy is the data recorded by the rain gauge in the District of Humaitá, where 34 millimeters were recorded.

For comparison purposes, the historical average of rainfall for the entire month of February, in Juiz de Fora, is 174 millimeters, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

In a video, the mayor of Juiz de Fora, Margarida Salomão (PT), asks the population to leave the house only in situations of “extreme need”. “Protect yourself and observe the situation of your own residence”, she said, advising everyone to call the Civil Defense in case of any identified damage. The Civil Defense responds by calling 199.

Another attempt to steal cables in Mergulhão

The flooding observed at Mergulhão on Saturday afternoon drew the attention of those passing by. That’s because something similar had happened on Monday (14), when the City Hall reported that power cables that run a pump to drain rainwater were stolen at the site.

This Saturday, according to a note from the PJF, a new theft attempt took place, but this time caught in advance. “Two individuals were arrested this Saturday morning by the Military Police trying to steal power cables from the Mergulhão, in the center of Juiz de Fora. An articulated action between the security forces that continue to monitor and act against this type of action that causes so much damage to the life of the city”, concludes the note.

In the case of this Saturday, the City Hall found that the pump responsible for the drainage had a defect, probably caused by an oscillation in the electric power network. The repair has already been done, but the lane towards Centro/Manoel Honório remains closed until all excess water is drained.