Kassab says that Eduardo Leite is an ‘extraordinary alternative’ to Pacheco

BRASÍLIA – The national president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, said this Saturday, 19, that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), is an “extraordinary alternative” to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) , in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. This Friday, the 18th, the gaucho indicated to businessmen that he should run for the Presidency of the Republic.

Kassab reiterated the invitation for Pacheco to run for the PSD, but said that the Minas Gerais citizen is still evaluating whether or not he will accept to enter the electoral race. The Senate president’s decision should be taken soon, according to the party leader. Kassab said he would be “very happy” to have Pacheco as a candidate. “Otherwise, evident that Eduardo Leite is an extraordinary alternative”, he added, in an interview with Jovem Pan radio.

The PSD president took the opportunity to praise Leite. He said that the gaucho governor is a “very respected” person and a “very qualified” manager. According to Kassab, the idea of ​​inviting Leite to join the party and run for president was brought to him by the state directorate of the acronym in Rio Grande do Sul. of the Republic”, said Kassab, who met with Leite last Monday, 14th, in São Paulo.

The departure of the PSDB has been evaluated by Leite since late November, when he lost the primaries for the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, chosen as a pre-candidate of the party to the succession of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In a meeting at the Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Services of Caxias do Sul (CIC), yesterday morning, the Rio Grande do Sul governor spoke of “passing the baton” in the state and indicated that he should resign in March. In practice, he ruled out the race for reelection, although a week ago he admitted that hypothesis.

The tone of the speech was farewell. “In fact, I am being teased again on the national stage. Look, passing a saddled horse isn’t easy anymore; spend two, we can’t despise it”, said Leite, referring to the invitations they have received to run for president.

It was at that moment that he donned the so-called third way outfit, showing himself willing to break the polarization between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), today leader in polls. “It causes me special concern that, on the national scene, there is an insistence on a formula for confrontation in which all the candidacies that are placed. There are two well-marked political fields that strongly polarize this electoral dispute”, said the governor to the audience of businessmen. “If it is, in fact, something consistent, and that we have support for it, I have the courage, will and willingness to be able to present some alternative path.”

Last October, Kassab announced that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG), should be the PSD candidate for the Planalto. Since then, however, nothing has changed. Pacheco has even warned his allies that he will give up on entering the race. From there, Kassab looked for Leite.

The reporter tried to contact Pacheco, but got no response. The most recent statement by the president of the Senate about the possibility of running for the Plateau was on the 9th, during an affiliation event of the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos, to the PSD. “The party has the legitimate pretension of me being a candidate for president and I am very flattered and very honored that the party always remembers my name, but there is no formalized pre-candidacy”, said the miner at the time.”