Landim “steps on the accelerator” and intends to announce two signings at Flamengo after the Supercopa do Brasil

Flamengo remains active in the ball market and does not seem willing to stop hiring defender Fabrício Bruno. After the negotiation to bring Everton Cebolinha from Benfica, to cool down, the club returned to thinking about hiring striker Diego Rossi, currently at Fenerbahçe. Another name that gains strength in Gávea is that of goalkeeper Santos, who is a player for Athletico-PR.

Journalist Julio Miguel Neto told the channel looted, on Saturday afternoon (19), that Rubro-Negro prepares a proposal, to be sent to the board of Hurricane after the decision of the Recopa Sul-Americana, which the team from Paraná will play against Palmeiras. The first leg takes place next Wednesday (23), and the return on March 3. Meanwhile, Flamengo will play at 4 pm this Sunday (20), against Atlético-MG, the final of the Brazilian Supercup – in a single match.

Santos turns 32 in March and has a contract with Athletico-PR until December 2023. The release penalty for Europe is around 3 million Euros (about R$20 million. According to Júlio Miguel Neto, the fine is around R$200 million. For more than a decade in Hurricane, he won a Copa do Brasil (2019) and two South American Cups (2018 and 2021). last year, he was the goalkeeper of the Brazilian team that won the second Olympic gold for the country.Júlio Miguel also informed that the name of the archer is unanimous in the flamengo board and was also approved by coach Paulo Sousa.

Another athlete who remains in the Red-Negra sights and has gained strength again in recent days to strengthen the squad, is striker Diego Rossi. The 23-year-old Uruguayan belongs to Los Angeles FC and is on loan at Fenerbahçe until June this year, with a purchase option worth 6 million Euros for the European club (about R$35 million). Option that tends not to be exercised by the Turks, since Rossi has not scored there since October 2021. He played in 26 opportunities, 16 of which as a starter, scored two goals and provided five assists. Another indication of Paulo Sousa, the striker is valued at 14 million Euros (just over R$80 million) by the specialized website “Transfermarkt”