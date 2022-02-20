Larissa complains about monster after having to leave the party early

This morning, while waiting in the living room to perform the x-ray of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Larissa complained about the monster’s punishment to Tiago Abravanel. According to the sister, the punishment would be preventing her from enjoying some experiences of the reality show.

“I left the party early so I could get some rest,” Larissa began. She recalled that, on another occasion, she even fell wearing the monster costume. “My God, look at the human situation. I’ve never felt so humiliated in my entire life.”

Tiago laughed: “It’s okay. It’s a fun humiliation.”

“It’s not fun. Only I know what I went through to sleep”, replied the Pernambuco woman.

“I imagine,” said the actor.

Larissa continued: “My first costume party and I have to leave early. Why? I have to rest to take on the monster. No, it’s not okay. Of course I came here to live everything intensely, but I also wanted to enjoy my parties, man. And right away, my party with the first costume, the repertoire was incredible, I was in a real ‘vibe’ and I had to go out to rest because my leg was already hurting”.