Larissa goes with Laís to the monster’s punishment and thanks Arthur – 02/19/2022

After the angel test won by Arthur Aguiar, it was the brother’s turn to choose who would face the monster’s punishment on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). This week, Laís and Larissa were punished.

The actor justified his decision because the sisters have not yet done the punishment of the monster, and also because he believes that the challenge is easier when done among friends. He also apologized to both.

The fifth monster of the week will be a duo, and will have a cassette tape costume. After receiving Arthur’s necklaces, Larissa said that her brother didn’t need to apologize, and even thanked him.

Approves

Around noon, the production asked the confined to wear the sponsor’s clothes in the dispensation to compete in the race. The contest itself, however, only started at 2:30 pm.

In the room, and Tadeu Schmidt asked everyone to draw a number in the urn to define the order of the game.

The test is a board game. The confined roll a dice and move around the houses. The objective is to reach the end of the route, guaranteeing the leadership of the week.

Arthur was head to head with Linn da Quebrada in the contest of luck. They were in the same house, but Lina rolled just one on the dice, while the actor rolled three.