Larissa says that Arthur Aguiar put her in Monstro because of Jade Picon: ‘He keeps wanting to hit her’ | real time

“He had so many people to go who hadn’t gone yet. There was Vini, Eli, Jessi and you, not that I wanted you to go”, complains Larissa. “I understand. I think he went for discarding and that’s what he told me too”, says Slovenia. “Discard what?”, asks the digital influencer. “He thought: ‘Vini, I’m not going. Jessi, I’m not going either and Eslô in the VIP’. What’s missing?”, explains the model.

Larissa, however, disagrees with Slovenia’s thinking. “No. Nothing to do with it. He went because we have contact with Jade [Picon]. His whole problem is with Jade”declares.

“It chipped because with me too”, points out Slovenia. “His problem is with Jade and he keeps trying to hit her. He wasn’t going to put her in because, if he did, it was because it was declared, but it was in the people around her… I have nothing to do with it and I didn’t do anything. with him and came to harm me”rages the influencer.

The sister ends by promising to take revenge on the actor if he manages to escape the formation of the fifth Paredão. “If I don’t go to Paredão, let him get ready. He totally took my focus away from Gustavo. I was doing everything I could, I talked to Jade, to distract him a little bit. I talked to everyone in the room so he wouldn’t go to the Paredão for him to do something like this with me. There’s no logic”ends.

