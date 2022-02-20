Learn how to properly sanitize your toothbrush

Are you in the habit of cleaning your toothbrush regularly? In addition to preventing the emergence of fungi and the development of bacteria, this action ensures better oral health. So check it out now how to clean your toothbrush properly.

The bristles of such a utensil can hold toothpaste residues and germs from the mouth. In addition, there can also be fecal coliforms and other dirt contained in the bathroom air. However, using products easily found in markets and pharmacies and following our foolproof tips, your toothbrush will be clean.

Items needed for cleaning

A small cup;

Alcohol-based antibacterial mouthwash;

Products for cleaning dentures;

Hydrogen peroxide.

How to properly clean your toothbrush?

1. Rinse with hot water

It is common for most of us to use cold water to brush our teeth. However, hot water is much more effective at cleaning your toothbrush. Therefore, before and after each use, it is recommended to rinse the bristles of the utensil with hot water.

2. Soak in mouthwash

To clean the object with mouthwash, start by pouring the antibacterial mouthwash into a small cup so that it covers the entire head of the toothbrush. Then let it soak for about two minutes.

3. Soak in denture cleaner

Most denture cleaning products have disinfectant ingredients and can come in the form of a soluble tablet, which is very practical to use. Therefore, as in the previous item, soak the brush for a minute in the solution and then rinse well with cold water.

4. Soak in hydrogen peroxide

For this way of cleaning, just pour the hydrogen peroxide with a concentration of 3% in a small glass and in sufficient quantity to completely cover the usable part of the toothbrush. Finally, let it rest until you notice bubbles coming out of the bristles, and then just rinse with running water.