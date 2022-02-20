Linn da Quebrada changes her look and surprises the brothers and the public – Trends

Linn da Quebrada (photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

Linn from the hood decided to innovate the look last Friday night (18/02). With the help of her friends, the singer decided to get rid of her braids and surprised the public with her natural hair.

The house’s participants praised Lina’s new visual bet. Seeing the different sister with the new look, Slovenia said: “Jeez! A new woman!” Brunna, who helped to remove the braids, exclaimed: “You look beautiful, my friend.”

Seeing her sister’s new hair, Laís praised the artist: “Friend, you rocked it! You look beautiful, wonderful, I swear! I don’t know why you came with that braid, it’s much prettier that way”. “It looks wonderful, friend,” added Jade.

In addition to the confined, the new look also caught the attention of the public who wasted no time and went on to comment on Twitter what they thought of her sister’s new hair: “I just loved this new style, it matched a lot!”, wrote one. “Feel the power!” said another. “She’s beautiful in every way,” said a third.

On the web, netizens were drooling over Linn’s change

