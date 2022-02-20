Macron talks to Putin and Zelensky amid tensions







Macron and Putin Photo: Ludovic Marin

the french president Emmanuel Macron redoubled its diplomatic efforts this Sunday, 20, to prevent the situation from Russia and Ukraine deteriorate with two phone conversations with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskywith whom he had already spoken on Saturday, 19.

“The telephone interview with President Putin lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes. The President of the Republic is now in a telephone exchange with President Zelensky”, indicated the Élysée Palace.

During the phone call with Zelensky, something that was not initially planned, the Ukrainian president assured that he would “not respond to provocations” from Russia on the front line with the Donbas separatists, according to the French presidency. And he also asked Macron to express to Putin “Ukraine’s readiness for dialogue.”

In the late afternoon of Saturday, 19, Zelensky convened a meeting of the UN Security Council in view of the military escalation around Ukraine, as well as a greater commitment from the international community and a review of the current global security architecture. Something that echoed the statements made by the president during the Security Conference in Munich.

Continuing yesterday’s conversation, informed @EmmanuelMacron about the current security situation and new provocative shelling. We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence. — ???????? ???????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 20, 2022

Before the talks with the leaders, the French presidency indicated that this dialogue is part of the “last possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine”, because “the risk of falling into a spiral of violence is currently very high”.

Even today, Russia and Belarus made the decision to extend the inspection time of their joint forces beyond this Sunday, 20, when the end of the Allied Determination 2022 military exercises was scheduled. in connection with increased military activity near the external borders” of Russia and Belarus and because of growing tension in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

NATO says Russia has up to 30,000 troops in Belarus and could use them as part of an invasion force to attack Ukraine, although Moscow denies any such intention.

* With international agencies