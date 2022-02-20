Macron talks with Ukrainian president after call with Putin – News













French President Emmanuel Macron is in dialogue with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky after holding a daytime conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, his office, the Elysee Palace, announced Sunday.

“The telephone interview with President Putin lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes. The President of the Republic is now in a telephone exchange with President Zelensky,” the French presidency said.















Before the call with Putin, the French presidency indicated that this dialogue is part of the “last possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine”, at a time of maximum tension.

On Saturday, Macron spoke with Zelensky, who said he would “not respond to provocations” from Russia on the front line with the Donbas separatists, according to the French presidency. He also asked Macron to express to Putin “Ukraine’s readiness for dialogue”.

But at a security conference in Munich, Zelensky urged the United States and NATO to abandon Russia’s “appeasement” policy and increase their military aid to Kiev. But at the same time he urged not to “panic” during the security conference in Munich.













