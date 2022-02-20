Magic: The Gathering: Street Fighter crossover is released | esports

Magic: The Gathering, a card game (TCG) by Wizards of the Coast, has just won a crossover with Street Fighter, Capcom’s famous fighting game. The collaboration features unique artwork made by many different artists and companies. Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile and Blanka are one of the emblematic characters of the franchise present in Secret Lair x Street Fighter. In addition, this collaboration will feature illustrations inspired by the skills of the fighters.
The pre-order of the Secret Lair Drop Series edition of Magic: The Gathering is available for the first time in the Brazilian market — Photo: Disclosure / Magic: The Gathering
Pre-order the Secret Lair Drop Series Edition of Magic: The Gathering is available for the first time in the Brazilian market. This edition provides players with access to exclusive cards released in the “Drop Series” pattern, that is, a set of cards made available as a collectible and separate product.
This crossover will feature eight Legendary Creature cards, each representing one of Street Fighter 2’s main fighters. There will also be a secret card that will be revealed during the Capcom Pro Tour.
