Making Anna: Compare Real People to Netflix Series Actors

Netflix miniseries is based on a story that exposed the scammer in 2018.
Inventando Anna arrived on the 11th in the Netflix catalog and remained for days in the first position of the Top 10 of the streaming platform. Shonda Rhimes’ 9-episode miniseries was based on a 2018 investigative story. Written by New York journalist Jessica Pressler, the story soon made the cover of the New Yorker and took the entire country over with the absurdities Anna Sorokin did for a living. luxurious.
Of course, in the series the names of the characters were changed, but the I love cinema came to show you that this did not do much to hide the real identity of the scammer and the other personalities in the miniseries.
Making Anna: Does Anna Sorokin’s Boyfriend Really Exist? Chase may have been inspired by real people
In Making Anna, Anna Delvey (Julia Garner) is an heiress to a very wealthy Russian family, or at least she claims to be. That is until a journalist realizes there’s more to the story than Delvey is telling.
Have you ever seen the characters in real life? Check out the actors and people who played in the miniseries.
Julia Garner | Anna Sorokin
Julia Garner practically entered Sorokin’s body to play the con artist in the series. Even the facial expression at the trial is the same! That is acting! Of course, we also give credit to the makeup department, who did a great job.
Laverne Cox | Kacy Duke
Cox played fitness muse Kacy Duke (who even wrote a book on fitness!). The two even look very similar, even with different hair in the photos, we see that the makeup did its job.
Katie Lowes | Rachel DeLoache Williams
Former friend and victim of Anna’s lies, Rachel Williams went to trial and even wrote a book about her experience and friendship with the scammer. Lowes and Williams have a similarity and the hair only helps to improve how much they look alike.
Anna Chlumsky | Jessica Pressler
Chlumsky plays the journalist who exposed Anna to the world. In the series, Pressler’s name has changed to Vivian, but we know the truth. In addition to the name, this was the series choice with the least resemblance between an actress and a real-life character.
Alexis Floyd | Neffatari/Neff Davis
There’s nothing to say about this casting, Alexis Floyd rocked it! The real-life Neff is still friends with Anna Sorkin, even after all the lies. She also lends a helping hand to showrunner Shonda Rhimes while writing the series. Just to improve the friendship, Neff was the only person who got their money back from Anna (and by choice of the scammer!)
Todd Spodek (The Lawyer) | Arian Moayed
It seems that these two have known each other for a long time! Todd (left) and Arian Moayed (right) make an amazing duo that we didn’t even know was real. Spodek defended Anna at her trial, and while he didn’t walk out of court with Anna free, the lawyer only became more famous than he was when the series came out on Netflix.