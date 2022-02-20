Mega-Sena 2455 accumulates and must pay R$ 37 million on Tuesday (22) – 02/19/2022 – Daily life

Yadunandan Singh 49 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena 2455 accumulates and must pay R$ 37 million on Tuesday (22) – 02/19/2022 – Daily life 0 Views

There was no winner of the Mega-Sena contest 2,455, drawn on Saturday night (19) by Caixa Econômica Federal, in São Paulo. Thus, the accumulated value for the draw next Tuesday (22) should reach R$ 37 million.

Caixa Econômica Federal held the draw this Saturday, with a total prize pool of R$ 31,509,244.82. The numbers drawn were: 21 – 38 – 50 – 53 – 56 – 59.

​According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a bet of six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Submarino and Americanas suffer virtual attack and are out of the air

In a statement, companies, which belong to the same group, said that there is no …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved