Mega-Sena, contest 2,455: nobody hits the six tens and the prize goes to R$ 37 million | lotteries

Nobody hit the six scores of the Mega-Sena contest 2,455, held this Saturday (19) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus station, in São Paulo. The prize accrued.

See the dozens drawn: 21 – 38 – 50 – 53 – 56 – 59.

The corner had 44 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 76,582.32. The court had 3,811 winning bets; each one will take R$ 1,263.11.

The next contest will take place on Tuesday (22). The prize is estimated at R$ 37 million.

2 of 2 Dozens drawn in the Mega Sena 2,455 contest — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Caixa Dozens drawn in the Mega Sena contest 2,455 — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Caixa

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.