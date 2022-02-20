more than 1 million students can renegotiate debts

About 1.3 million students who have debts with the Student Financing Fund (FIES) will be able to renegotiate their pending issues in the program between March 7 and August 31, 2022.

Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil did not detail the number of students who are in default in each state; Ohe two banks only informed the term and conditions for renegotiating student debts. As much as the two financial institutions are public, each has its own criteria for renegotiation. Let’s see next.

Renegotiation of FIES debts at Banco do Brasil

Students who want to join the renegotiation of FIES debts must follow a few steps:

Download the Banco do Brasil application (available for android and iOS );

Click on the option “Debt Solutions”;

Click on “Fies Renegotiation”.

Through the application, the student will check if he fits the rules to request renegotiation, debt payment options, discounts and entry and installment values.

The contracting of renegotiation is done in a simple way and you can generate the slip for the total payment of the debt or the down payment, as you wish.

If the student wants to carry out the renegotiation in person, he can do it at any branch of Banco do Brasil, keeping the same conditions.

Those who want more information can access the portal www.bb.com.brWhatsApp (61-4004-0001) or BB Service Center (0800-729-0001).

Banco do Brasil does not have the autonomy to disclose FIES data: this information can be consulted directly with the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), which is an autarchy of the Federal Government linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC) and also Program Operator Agent.

Renegotiation of FIES debts with Caixa Econômica Federal

Renegotiations of FIES debts with Caixa Econômica Federal can be carried out 100% digitally by the bank website.

The outstanding balance of FIES beneficiary students at Caixa is 28 billion, and the average debt per student is R$ 35 thousand.

What are the requirements to refinance FIES debt?

A reference table has been established by the government for the application of discounts and payment in installments, but the discount will be greater for amounts in arrears until the day of publication of the MP (December 30, 2021).

Students who are late for more than 360 days

For students enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), or who received Emergency Aid in 2021, the discount will be up to 92% on the debt amount for the payment made in full of the outstanding balance, which can be paid in cash or within 10 times with installments corrected by the Selic rate (Service, Settlement and Custody Fee).

For other students, the discount will be up to 86.5% of the debt amount for the payment of the outstanding balance in full.

Students who are late for more than 90 days

Cash: total exemption from charges and 12% of the principal amount;

Installments: payment in up to 150 installments, with total exemption from interest and fines.

How to consult and renegotiate FIES debts?

Caixa will provide a web page to help students who have a contract with the bank, where students can check whether they are entitled to renegotiation or not.

After confirming whether you are entitled to renegotiation and simulating the amounts payable, students will be able to generate the slip for payment of the entry or the single installment. If you need to update your registration information, you must also send your personal documents through the website.

If there are pending issues with the guarantors of the contract, you will need to send the power of attorney, their personal documents and proof of income. The data will be analyzed by Caixa and, after approval, the student will be able to generate the slip.

To effect the agreement, it is necessary to make the payment of the boleto (single installment or first installment) and the installments cannot have a value less than R$ 200.00.

For more information, students can consult the Caixa website or call 0800 726 0101.

