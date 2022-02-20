More than 20 million have forgotten money to receive from BC – News

Almost 100 million individuals and companies have already consulted the system that seeks forgotten values in financial institutions, informed the Central Bank. The SVR (Values ​​Receivable System) started working late Sunday night (13) on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Until 6 pm on Friday (18), 96.8 million queries had been registered.

Of this total, 94.3 million consultations were made by individuals and 2.4 million by legal entities. According to the BC, 20.4 million resulted in balances to be redeemed, of which 20.2 refer to individuals and 249.5 thousand to companies.





Redemption of values

To make the query, simply enter the CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth to find out if there are any residual balances to be withdrawn, at the address valorareceber.bcb.gov.br . However, if the system reports receivables, users were divided into three groups, based on the date of birth or the date the company was founded.

The Central Bank estimates that there will be a total of R$ 8 billion to be recovered, of which R$ 3.9 billion should be released in this first stage, for more than 28 million citizens and companies.





Anyone who was born before 1968 or opened the company before that year will be able to find out the residual balance and request redemption between March 7th and 11th, on the same website. The page itself will inform the time and date to request the withdrawal. If the user misses the time, there will be a repechage on the following Saturday, on March 12, from 4 am to 12 pm.

For people born between 1968 and 1983 or companies founded in this period, the deadline will be from March 14 to 18, with a recap on March 19. Whoever was born after 1984 or opened a company that year, the date goes from March 21st to March 25th, with a recap on March 26th. The recaps will also take place on Saturdays at the same time, from 4 am to 12 pm.

Anyone who misses the recap Saturday will be able to request the redemption from March 28, regardless of the date of birth or the creation of the company. The BC clarifies that citizens or companies that miss deadlines do not need to worry. The right to receive the funds is definitive and will continue to be held by financial institutions until the account holder requests the withdrawal.

To find out how much you will get back, you will need to be registered on the platform. gov.br from the federal government, with a silver or gold access level, which require more authentication, such as facial recognition and authorization via the bank’s application.

After the withdrawal request, the financial institution will have up to 12 business days to make the transfer. The expectation is that payments made through Pix occur faster.

Those who do not have money to receive at this time, receive notice to try again from May 2, when a new phase will open on the platform, and will include more forgotten balances.



