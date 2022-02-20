Moro is delighted with SUS hospitals that serve in the private network, but this is not a solution

Electoral platforms for majority candidates must be registered with the TSE, but they are not taken very seriously by parties and federations.

Therefore, single proposals and statements from pre-candidates need to receive attention from now on.

Sérgio Moro was delighted in visits to state-of-the-art public hospitals in São Paulo.

On Twitter, he recorded impressions about the Instituto do Coração (Incor), in the capital, a “model in health and equal treatment for patients in the SUS and the private sector”, and about the Funfarme/Hospital de Base complex, in São José do Rio. Preto, a “reference in public and private service”.

With Dr Kalil (@kalil_cardio) when visiting InCor in SP (@incorhcfmusp), where we came to collect suggestions and ideas. A model in health and egalitarian treatment for patients in the SUS and in the private sector, it is exciting to care for everyone and, especially, for children in the pediatric ward. pic.twitter.com/slGDkwC0Tb — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) November 16, 2021

He also concluded that “excellence medicine must reach the corners of the country”.

The ex-judge on the campaign trail must know that the expansion of high-cost models does not fit into the current Ministry of Health budget. Health Unic System (SUS).

According to the legislation, bringing together municipalities in health regions, ordering different services, from primary care units to large hospitals, with integration and flows between them, is a matter of shared management, which cannot be resolved with the stroke of a president.

Moro is enthusiastic about the current that enjoys some success today, the one that preaches a greater mix between public and private in health, although the justifications for the arrangement are almost always dubious.

Visit to the Hospital de Base de São José do Rio Preto, a national reference in public and private care. Health professionals, heroes in this pandemic, deserve applause. I listened to suggestions and talked about the importance of excellent medicine, which should reach the corners of the country pic.twitter.com/6gK3byEhQE — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) February 1, 2022

Teaching hospitals, like the two mentioned by Moro, are essential to the SUS. References for specialized and highly complex procedures, they serve a large number of patients, train professionals and carry out research that contribute to the improvement of diagnoses, treatments and the adoption of new technologies.

Incor and Hospital de Base, in addition to being centers of excellence, share a singularity: they serve both public system users and health plan and private clients.

Each one currently uses about 15% of its capacity for private care, generating revenue that is reinvested in the hospital and in the additional payment of personnel.

The main criticism of control bodies is not even the difference in comfort in the accommodations, it is the fact that a group of patients directly access hospitalization only with a medical request and health plan guide, while SUS users face a long wait before being referred by a public network service.

The experience of the establishments visited by Moro is common in Santas Casas and philanthropic ones, but it is not accepted in most university hospitals. The double door is prohibited, for example, at the Cancer Institute of São Paulo (Icesp), at the Hospital de Clínicas at Unicamp and at 40 other federal university hospitals linked to the Brazilian Hospital Services Company (Ebserh).

Former colleague of Moro de Esplanada, Abraham Weintraubtried, in 2019, to release MEC hospitals to attend health plans, however the proposal ended up being withdrawn from the Future-se project, which is still pending in the Chamber of Deputies.

Private care in SUS hospitals is not a national alternative because it has unavoidable brakes.

The supplementary health market is concentrated where there is employment and income.

Not all health plans want to show public hospitals on their accredited networks.​

Depending on the medical specialty, the value of a procedure paid by operators is lower than that transferred by the SUS.

​Even when they are associated with the best SUS has to offer, plans and insurance tend to treat outstanding public hospitals as if they were third-tier, that is, they disdain to buy cheap.

In his speech on joining Podemos, Moro stated that “we need to identify what each person needs to get out of poverty. This can often be a vacancy in teaching, a health treatment or a job opportunity.”

Defending the SUS for the poor and the allocation of public resources to the private sector that does not serve SUS is an ideological conviction. It seeks to convey modernity, but presupposes the evasion of scientific evidence on the functioning of contemporary national health systems.

What bothers the liberal, to use the term Moro attributes to himself, is not the low level of resources allocated to health in Brazil, but the socializing nature of the right to health and SUS expenditures.

Now, what good would the alleged reduction in public expenditure managed by the State, with the adoption of a double door, popular health plan or other contraption, if collective health expenditure, entrusted in greater proportion to the private sector, becomes infinitely greater?

The result is an even more unequal and more expensive healthcare system for everyone.

Guided visits in the corridors of good hospitals color the candidates’ agenda, however, it is necessary to hear who suffered to enter and who suffers for waiting.

So much the worse for the wood that believes to be a violin, it is time to disenchant the electoral debate on health in Brazil.