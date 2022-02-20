MS ‘Luxury scammer’ who inspired Globo soap opera character dies after falling from 4th floor in SC | Mato Grosso do Sul

Kelly Samara Carvalho dos Santos, 33, known as the ‘Luxury scammer’, died early this Friday (18) when she fell from the balcony of her apartment, on the 4th floor, in Laguna (SC). Born in Amambai, 352 km from Campo Grande, Kelly started to apply blows at the age of 13 and inspired the character “Athena” in the soap opera “A Regra do Jogo'” by Globo.

The delegate of the Civil Police of Laguna, William Testoni, that the death is still under investigation, but that the scammer would have fallen from the balcony of the apartment after threatening to throw herself.

According to the delegate, Kelly and her boyfriend would have arrived at the house around 3 am and the Fire Department was called at 3:55 am. According to the man’s report, she was using controlled medication and her boyfriend wanted to end the relationship.

“He began to say that he was going to kill himself, even going close to the apartment’s balcony,” he said. The boyfriend also claimed that he even held Kelly and took her into the apartment a few times, but that she was altered and ended up leaving again. “She sat on the mural and started doing it as if to ‘swing’, going back and forth, sitting, until she let go or couldn’t hold on”, confirmed the delegate.

The case remains under investigation by the local police.

Blows that inspired character

One of his most famous crimes was the theft of an engraving by Spanish painter Juan Miró, valued at $18,000 at the time. For this, she seduced the son of the owner of the gallery Portal Galeria de Artes, in São Paulo, and gradually gained access to the place. The artwork was sold by her for $1,000.

Dourados, 226 km from the Capital, was the last city in which Kelly was arrested.right after doping and robbing a businessman from Ponta Porã with a “good night Cinderella”. In 2012 he won the right to go to the semi-open regime and as soon as he got out of jail, he escaped.

Kelly’s background even yielded inspiration for a soap opera. The character of Giovanna Antonelli in A Regra do Jogo, from Rede Globo, was based on the scams of the “luxury scammer”. Athena won fans for her style of powerful and full of talkative villain.

2 of 2 Kelly Samara died this Friday (18) — Photo: Archive Kelly Samara died this Friday (18) – Photo: Archive

Kelly is from Amambaí and will be veiled and buried close to her family. According to the funeral home Pax Primeira, the body will be sent this Saturday (19) and should arrive in Mato Grosso do Sul around 4 pm. The farewell will take place throughout the night and the burial will only take place on Sunday morning (20), at the municipal cemetery.