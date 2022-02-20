‘My Husband’· TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will kick her sister, her therapist and even her ex-mother-in-law at Saturday’s chapter (19) . She will go after Lara (Andréia Horta) to beg the cook to give up her romance with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. Before looking for her, she will beat her chest and shoot: “Renato is my husband for the simple fact that I never agreed with this separation”.

The preppy will be completely upset after seeing the faker kissing the “suburban”. Out of control, it won’t take long for her to settle for a score with the cook. The sequel should close this Saturday’s chapter to continue on air on Monday (21).

Christian has already left the woman’s house with a suitcase and guide in the plot. As soon as he was “freed”, he went to meet the woman he loves. However, the usurper did not realize that he was being followed by Barbara and Nicole (Ana Baird). The redhead will prevent her sister from making a shack like that in the serial.

Surtada, Bárbara will talk to Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga). The therapist, in turn, will question the fact that she followed her ex-husband, and the dondoca will change even more: “Hanging a diploma on the wall and advising others is easy. Now, in your personal life, can you hold that sphinx face ? No kidding, he tells me: what’s in there?”.

She will decide to end psychological treatment and stop taking medication, but she will make it clear that she will not give up on her marriage. “ ex-husband nothing “, he will shout.

Settlement with bag-pull

Afterwards, the spoiled one will decide to clarify with Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) why she was in the restaurant of the alleged son’s lover. “What’s going on between Renato and that suburban girl?”, shouts Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu), as soon as she approaches the bankrupt.

Bárbara will give her ex-sick mother-in-law a good blow for not telling her about Lara. “That I don’t forgive, I never will. Just as I don’t forgive you for hiding such a thing from me”, she will scream.

Then she’ll come at Lara like a runaway tractor. She will appear at the door of Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant. The cook will be alone and scared. “What are you doing here?”, the miner will say. “I think we need to talk. Don’t you think so?”, the rich woman said, nervous and with tears in her eyes.

Um Lugar ao Sol marks the debut of Lícia Manzo at 9 pm and is the first completely new soap opera since Globo was forced to stop the work of the dramaturgy in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plot will have a total of 119 chapters, after all premiered on November 8, 2021. In its place, Globo will air the new version of Pantanal, written by Bruno Luperi.

